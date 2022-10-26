Edo Tourism Receives Boost, as Obaseki Supports Royal Benin Museum,  EMOWAA

Edo State has moved several steps closer to returning to its glory days as the hallmark of tourism, arts and culture, with the state government’s announcement of its implementation of the Benin Cultural District concept.

Speaking during a private dinner and interactive session with key business leaders, Governor Godwin Obaseki revealed the Benin Cultural District, a prime tourism destination in the heart of Benin, that will include the Royal Benin Museum, a flagship programme of the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, amongst key initiatives to boost tourism, arts and culture in the state.

The implication of this is that the state will boast of far-reaching museums and

heritage preservation infrastructure, including the National Museum that the state government had earlier refurbished and improved.

With the announcement of the state’s support for the Royal Benin Museum, Edo State will become one of the few states in Nigeria with multiple cultural infrastructure, including the Royal Benin Museum, the National Museum and the Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) which will bring a West African flavour to the state’s tourism and culture offerings.

The dinner, which was graced by chief executive officers of conglomerates, members of the diplomatic corps and other stakeholders in the investment community, was organised by Alaghodaro Economic Summit Ltd/GTE to showcase investment opportunities in Edo State and canvas private capital.

While emphasizing his administration’s plans to rebuild the state’s economy by leveraging its advantages in agriculture, human capital, arts and culture, Governor Obaseki underscored the need for public-private partnerships as the sustainable model for building resilient and

sustainable economies.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Alaghodaro Ltd/GTE, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, said the event was organised to engage with and seek private investors’ partnership and participation

in driving the state’s 30-year development plan.