UK Warns of Increased Threat of Terrorist Attack in Abuja

*Says attack may be indiscriminate

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United Kingdom has warned of an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja.

It also warned that terrorists were likely to carry out attacks in Nigeria, adding that the attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests, as well as places visited by tourists.

The British High Commission made this known on its website to its citizens in Nigeria, even though it said it remained open for essential services.

The UK warning was coming after the United States also warned of similar terror attacks on the nation’s capital.

It recalled that most attacks conducted by Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) occured in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States in the North East.

The UK further recalled that between May and July 2022, ISWAP had conducted a number of attacks in Kogi, Niger, and in the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that there had also been significant attacks in other states, including in Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba States.

It stated: “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Nigeria. Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests, as well as places visited by tourists.

“Further attacks are likely. There is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. The British High Commission remains open for essential services.

“You should stay alert, minimise travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.

“Public places where crowds gather have been targeted in the past, including places of worship, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, football viewing centres, displacement camps, transport terminals (including train networks), government buildings, security and educational institutions (schools, further education colleges and universities are all regular targets), and international organisations.

“Attacks have taken place around religious and public holidays in public or crowded places, including places of worship as well as during election periods.”