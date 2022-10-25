  • Tuesday, 25th October, 2022

Tinubu’s Wife Supports Benue Flood Victims with N10m

George Okoh in Makurdi

Wife of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday  gave out cash donation of N10 million to victims of the recent flood that ravished Benue State She also  donated relief materials worth  several millions of niara to the displaced victims. Sen.Tinubu was received by chieftains of the APC and was later received by the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom at Government House in Makurdi.

Speaking at the event  Sen. Tinubu said out of the N10 million donated, N50, 000 will be given to each of the two hundred profiled flood victims in Benue state. 

She said she felt it won’t be proper to provide only food items, which will not last for the victims but to give them financial assistant that will enable them start up a small business to fend for themselves.

She said her visit in the state was not to campaign for her husband or anyone but to commiserate with the victims who have been devastated by the flood disaster.

“We are here not to campaign but to see what we can do to assist the flood victims. We are providing the relief not only here, we are moving across the affected states to see what we can do to help the people across Nigeria.   We are aware that can’t fix everything but we felt we can give the little we have to uplift the victims and emblem them start up something that will keep them going,” she added.

Speaking, wife of the Benue state governor Dr. Eunice Ortom,  expressed gratitude for  the assistant given to the flood victims, saying it will go a long way to ameliorate their sufferings.

