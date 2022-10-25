Access Bank Set to Reward Customers’ Loyalty with N1bn in New Campaign

Access Bank is rewarding its loyal customers with cash rewards and other items up to N1 billion for funding, transacting, maintaining, and increasing their deposits from October 2022 to November 2023 through its Access Winfest campaign.

The essence of the campaign is to promote a savings culture and efficient banking among Nigerians using alternative channels.

According to the Deputy Managing Director, Retail, North, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, “Over the past two decades, Access Bank has continued to grow in every dimension, particularly its customer base, due to customers like you whose patronage, advocacy, and loyalty have remained unparalleled.

“At Access Bank, we care most about how happy our customers are, and we hope to find more chances like this one to make their lives and the lives of many other Nigerians better.

“We have a total reward of N1billion naira for you, our customers, whether you are a student, a business owner, a salary earner or an entrepreneur. Many lucky customers will receive cash rewards from the bank ranging from N5,000 to N5,000,000; airtime rewards; grocery baskets; Salary4Life; rent for a year; business grants; educational support; and many other types of rewards.”

According to him, “to get on board the winning train, simply increase the balance on your account , carry out transactions using our USSD code *901# and the accessMore app to pay bills, send money to loved ones, buy airtime, and make international money transfers, among other things.”

Senior Retail Advisor at Access Bank, Rob Giles, recently told the media at the campaign’s launch in Lagos that the idea behind it was to keep the bank’s promise to reward customers for their loyalty and continued business.

He also emphasised that it was simple to participate in the ‘Fund and Win’ campaign and be eligible to win between N5,000 and N5,000,000.

“Simply save up to a minimum of N25,000 or more every month in your savings or business account to earn a chance that qualifies you for a chance to win N5,000,000.00. You can also be one of the 1,000 lucky winners of N5,000 monthly.

“For every N25,000 you save, you get a ticket for the Mega draw and increase your chances of winning the grand prize in the ‘Fund and Win’ campaign.”

Rob’s words were echoed by Group Head of Consumer Banking at Access Bank, Adaeze Umeh.

She said the rewards campaign was just one of the many ways the bank adds value and meets the needs of its most loyal customers.

She also mentioned that the Diamond Business Advantage (DBA) customers with outstanding monthly fees are not left out, saying they could fund with the equivalent of their accrued fees to enjoy a 100 per cent waiver and stand a chance to be among the lucky 1,000 customers to win N5,000 in the monthly draw and qualify to win N5,000,000.00.

“Apart from funding and maintaining accounts to qualify for the draw, customers who perform at least five fee-earning transactions weekly will also qualify to win N5,000 monthly.

“Customers with an account balance below N1,000 can fund their accounts with a minimum of N2,000 to get their debit cards and transact at least five (5) times a week to qualify to win N5,000 monthly or the grand prize of N5,000,000,” she added.