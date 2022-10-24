Nasarawa Killings: Tiv Leader Alleges Conspiracy of Silence

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

President of Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in Nasarawa State, Mr. Peter Ahemba, yesterday alleged a conspiracy of silence among the political class in the face of sustained attacks on Tiv communities in some parts of the southern senatorial district of the state.

Ahemba made the assertion when he paid a sympathy visit to the people of Ityotyev, another Tiv village attacked by suspected herdsmen on Friday night where two people were killed and a woman had her breast chopped off by the marauders.

He regretted that the Tiv people of Nasarawa State have become target of attacks by armed herders despite relentless efforts by the state government to ensure peace and security of the state.

Ahemba further averred that the situation has become more worrisome by what he described as conspiracy of silence among the political class in the affected areas.

According to him, “why are the attacks targeted mainly on Tiv farmers, and why has it become a recurring decimal that our people are displaced in every election year?

“It is now obvious that the selective attacks and killings of innocent Tiv farmers have political undertone. The conspiracy of silence from our representatives at both state and national levels is indeed, worrisome.”

He disclosed that the Tiv community in Nasarawa State has so far loss about 21 persons from across Doma, Keana and Obi Local Governments within the last two months due to brutal attacks by armed herdsmen, with many others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

He said: “It is very unfortunate that none of our representatives, either the State or National Assembly has openly condemned the ugly development, apart from Chairmen of the affected LGAs who have been doing their best to ensure peace.

“Such politicians, who have little or no sympathy with the unprovoked attacks on the Tiv people will eventually come seeking votes from the traumatised survivals of the tracks.”

He, however, commended the Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, for his relentless efforts towards restoring peace in the affected areas and appealed for more decisive measures in that direction.