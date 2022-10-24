FG, 22 Hospitality Limited to Train Youths

In order to boost human capacity in the hospitality industry in the country, 22 Hospitality Limited has said it would soon inaugurate a world standard Hospitality Academy to improve their chances of employment in the sector.

22 Hospitality Limited said it would undertake the skill sets development of the youth in the industry in collaboration with the federal government.

The company recently acquired a majority stake in Capital Hotel Plc, owners of Abuja Sheraton Hotel in a landmark deal which is aimed at restoring the hotel to its past glory as the first choice in Abuja.

The company said its recent acquisition was also a strategic drive targeted at making the hotel carve a niche for itself by becoming a leading hospitality firm offering premium services to customers in accordance with world standards

22 Hospitality Limited said its proposed Academy would also serve as an avenue to improve the skills of employees that would be reabsorbed following the shutdown of the hotel recently by Capital Hotel Plc for its needed rehabilitation.

According to the firm, the new outfit with consent of the federal government would reduce unemployment and create new sets of highly skilled manpower that can compete favourably with others worldwide.

The company said enormous human and material resources would be invested in the Academy to make it stand out as a world standard organisation with the principal aim of manpower development in the sector.

22 Hospitality Limited explained that the initiative was borne out bridging the global shortage of trained and experienced hospitality human resource following reliable statistics showing that there are currently more than one millions job vacancies in as housekeepers, waiters, chefs, security personnel, IT and maintenance personnel in the hospitality industry .

The company said products of the Academy could also seek international employment opportunities in view of the global dearth of the industry professionals.

The firm noted the Academy would provide an army of employable Nigerian youths who would soon become a game changer in manpower development in the industry, adding that the feat would also assist government in tackling the unemployment challenge in the country .