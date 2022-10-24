CUPP Claims Police Trying to Cover up Alleged Plot to Compromise Voters Register 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, is set to hold a meeting over alleged plot by some political office holders to cover up the plot to compromise Voters Register.

CUPP in a statement by its Co-Spokesperson, Comrade Mike Adebayo said the meeting was because the opposition parties had confirmed an alleged police led conspiracy with support from Imo APC govt to use Imo Anti-kidnap unit to abduct and silence opposition chieftains especially Ideato North South PDP Reps candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere and Labour Party Candidate for Orlu/Orsu/Oru federal constituency, Hon. Geff Ojinika.

He alleged that the plan was to abduct the opposition leaders, then use trump up charges on them before an arranged magistrate in Owerri, Imo to help cover the compromise of voter register where fake names was uploaded.

CUPP urged Police IG to show his readiness to be trusted to police a free and fair elections by ensuring that Imo Police command was not aiding Imo APC government in their plot to silence the truth about the voters register compromise.

CUPP vowed that any attempt to abduct any of its leaders will highly be resisted, and will not be intimidated into silence.

The statement reads, “We have confirmed that the Nigerian Police and Imo Police Anti-kidnap Unit in particular are planning to abduct me & Hon.Geff Ojinika & use trumped-up charges before a magistrate court to silence the Opposition from exposing more shocking details on those who compromised the voters Register and perfected an evil plot to rig the 2023 election which would have thrown Nigeria into Election related violence.

“The voters register is a public document meant to be pasted publicly as stipulated in the Electoral Act and not a secret document. This action of the Police is embarrassing and can destroy the credibility of the 2023 election. The question on the lips of every Nigerian is whether the Nigeria Inspector General of Police is aware of this developments?”