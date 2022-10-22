2023: Emenike Urges Abia APC Faithful to Renew Strength for Task Ahead

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has called on party members “to renew their strengths like the eagle” as they embark on the task of liberating the state.

He gave the charge while speaking with journalists in Umuahia on the heels of his appointment as the Abia State Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, saying that the journey to the 2023 poll is not for the fainthearted.

The Abia APC governorship standard bearer said that he wholeheartedly accepted the assignment given to him by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national leadership of the ruling party.

He said that APC is firmly rooted in Abia and would win the majority votes to usher in the expected change in Abia and revive the people’s confidence in governance through a holistic development of the state.

Emenike, is already used to serving the ruling APC at top level, having been the Secretary of the Contact and Strategy Committee in the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). He had also served in the presidential campaign team of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019.

He said that he would not waver in his determination to liberate Abia from bad leaders and give a resounding victory to APC in the 2023 general election, adding that Abia APC members must be fully committed to the rescue mission.

“I will do my own part and if everyone of us shows enough commitment and effectively plays their own part, I can assure you that victory will be for us,” he said.

According to him, the prospect of bringing real development to God’s Own State would only be possible if APC succeeded in taking control of Abia Government House come 2023.

The development economist acknowledged that the battle to rescue Abia would be tough given that those holding the state down for over two decades would not let go easily.

He, therefore, charged the APC faithful to brace up for the challenge ahead and strive hard to save Abia, adding that “generations of Ndi Abia will remember you for contributing to efforts to free the state and set it on the path of development.”

According to him, Abia has degenerated to the extent that well-meaning Abians must take a stand and join the movement to rescue the state.

The governorship hopeful assured the people of Abia that he was fully prepared to turn things around to positively change the current ugly narrative of the state.

He stated that his promise to make Abia a first world economy in a third world nation is what he has set out to do, adding that it is achievable given the potentials of the state that have not been fully tapped.