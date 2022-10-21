Buhari Inaugurates APC PCC as Tinubu Unveils Action Plan Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today lead governors, National Working Committee members and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress to the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the party this afternoon at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

At the event, which is to signal the formal launch of the party’s campaign season, the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima would unveil their ‘Action Plan’ for the transformation of the country.



The 80-page document, containing a multi-sectoral policy options, was tagged “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria.”

According to the document, the former Lagos State governor would prioritise National Security, Economy, Agriculture, Power, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Education, when elected President Buhari’s successor next February.

Tinubu also outlined policy options for Healthcare, Digital Economy, Women Empowerment, Judicial Reform, Federalism/Decentralisation of Power and Foreign Policy.



He promised huge investment in Sports Entertainment and Culture, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, to expand jobs and opportunities for millions of Nigerian youths, and promised to continue and expand the massive Social Investment Programs of the Buhari administration.

In his foreword to the document, Tinubu said his plans were conceived after travelling the length and breadth of the country and listening to people from different life strata.



“Our nation’s history affirms that our people constitute our most valuable treasure. Whether the hardworking farmer, the industrious market woman, the dynamic young entrepreneur or the hopeful child, Nigerian people rank among the best anywhere. They excel in every aspect of human endeavour when given a fair chance.



“Senator Shettima and I have traversed every part of our beloved nation, listening to the concerns of our fellow citizens. Young and old, poor and rich, educated and uneducated, Christian and Muslim; all have expressed their views and concerns.



“People do not seek superficial answers to hard questions. Nor do they want the broken, unimaginative, failed promises repackaged and fed to them again. They want true and innovative solutions, which address the challenging realities of today.

“Our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was founded on the premise that the people of our beloved country are entitled to the benefits that only progressive good governance can procure.”



According to the APC candidate, having listened to the yearnings of the people, he was emboldened to change their stories for good the same way he did in Lagos State as governor for eight years while putting together the best team.



“When I was governor of Lagos, my team and I developed institutions and policies that changed the face of the state. It became a safe place for its residents and an engine of prosperity for all those willing to work in pursuit of their economic dreams. What my team and I achieved in Lagos, together we all can achieve for Nigeria. Our objective is to foster a new society based on shared prosperity, tolerance, compassion, and the unwavering commitment to treat each citizen with equal respect and due regard.”



Tinubu noted that total transformation of Nigeria could be achieved, building on the foundation laid by the present APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On security which he affirmed to be the “bedrock of a prosperous and democratic society”, Tinubu said his administration would make it a fundamental responsibility to protect the lives and property of its citizens by mobilising the country’s national security, military and law enforcement assets to protect all Nigerians from danger and from the fear of danger.

“The current government has made important inroads. When it came into office, the Buhari government met situation in which terrorists had planted their flags and claimed Nigerian territory as their own. The Buhari government eliminated these incursions against our national sovereignty, bringing peace to many areas. Thousands of formerly displaced people have returned home to rebuild their lives.”

Recalling meeting a tough security problem, when he assumed office as Governor of Lagos State in 1999, Tinubu revealed the herculean task he surmounted.

“When I entered office as governor of Lagos, the state was crime-ridden. Safety was uncertain. The population was fearful. With bold, no-nonsense crime prevention reform and creative institution building, we won back our state. It became a safe and secure place to live and to do business. I shall bring the same determined, problem-solving spirit to solving insecurity at the national level.

“Our administration will be committed to permanently securing the safety, freedom and prosperity of all Nigerians.”

To achieve this, Tinubu promised in his Action Plan to further equip the armed forces with more modern hardware and needed technological support, saying the police too would be reformed to fully take responsibility for internal security.

On the nation’s economy, he assured Nigerians that his administration would focus on massive and unprecedented 4th industrial revolution, helping the youth to be transformed from job seekers to job providers.