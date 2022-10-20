IXPN, NgNOG to Host 2022 Nigeria Interconnection Forum

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) and the Nigerian Network Operators Group (NgNOG) will host the 2022 Nigeria Peering and Interconnection Forum (NgPIF).

The NgPIF 2022 will bring together Telecom Operators, Internet Service Providers, Content Providers, Data Centre Operators, Educational Institutions, Policy-Makers, Investors and all other Internet-related organizations to network, collaborate and share experiences in an effort to enhance Nigeria’s internet ecosystem.

The interactions, according to the organizers, will facilitate the exchange of information and insights regarding the economics and benefits of network interconnection, peering and local hosting/Internet traffic.

According to a statement announcing the forum, which was signed by Chief Executive Officer of IXPN, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, the 2-day forum will be held at the Eko Hotels, Lagos, from 25th – 26th of October 2022.

The statement added that the forum would run in a hybrid mode to attract more participants. The forum aims to promote national and cross-border interconnection and increase local Internet content.

“The forum will provide participants with the opportunity to meet one-on-one with any of the other participants through dedicated Peering Bilateral meeting sessions, with the goal of facilitating direct communications between network operators and content providers. Other interactive meetings will be facilitated through social activities in person and via an online portal,” the statement read.

Speaking on behalf of the NgNOG, Group, Dr. Adewale Adedokun, highlighted other features of the forum including two days of in-depth sessions covering critical issues in the Internet ecosystem through technical presentations and talks from a select group of industry experts. Up to 300 participants from within and beyond Nigeria are expected to converge in Lagos for the event.

“There will also be an IPV6 and RPKI Deployment Hackathon hosted by AFRINIC – the Regional Internet Registry, where resource members’ teams are guided on IPV6 deployment. This also provides the opportunity to meet with AFRINIC staff on-site for assistance with acquiring numbering resources and resolution of technical challenges,” he stated.