Stop Globetrotting in Wike’s Interest, Oyo APC Tells Makinde

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, yesterday, warned Governor Seyi Makinde, to put a stop to his penchant for frequent foreign trips aimed at helping the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to bounce back to reckoning in the national political space as it concerned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The aggrieved PDP governors led by Wike, which included Makinde and those of Abia, Benue and Enugu States, had made foreign trips in recent weeks towards finding solutions to the crisis in the party.

However, irked by the development, the opposition party in Oyo State, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, asked Makinde to either get serious with the business of governance or vacate his seat for the deputy governor to complete the remaining seven months of his four-year term.

He said the governor had taken undue advantage of the maturity of the people of the state for too long with the way he has been conducting the affairs of government since 1999 in a manner that has reduced the state to his private company.

“Without adding any significant value to the state since May 2019, Governor Makinde has been wasting the meagre resources available on foreign trips.

“As if this was not enough, the governor has graduated from embarking on frequent personal business trips abroad to globetrotting with Governor Wike and three others, who are dissatisfied with the outcome of the last presidential primary of their party.

“As a matter of fact, we find it extremely funny that the same Governor Makinde, who has succeeded in sending away virtually all the original Oyo PDP members and replaced them with his SDP and ADC loyalists could be alleging some national leaders of any wrongdoing.

“If one may ask; who else could be more unjust to his fellow party members than the governor, who poached some political neophytes from the APC and dashed them party tickets at the expense of his party faithful?

“Another sad thing is that Governor Makinde, has bastardised the Pacesetter status of Oyo State as we now have a chief executive, who literally carries handbags for governors from other states without any justifiable reason.

“And each time he (Makinde) had followed Wike and other to France, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, United Arab Emirates or any other foreign country, every activity of government stood still since governance has been a one-man show for almost 41 months now in the whole of the state.”