Indrive’s BeginIT Project Trains Underserved Children on IT Skills

BeginIT, a social educational project spearheaded by inDrive, has completed a one-day training for less privileged children in Nigeria on IT skills.

The BeginIT programme is an initiative of inDrive targeted at identifying and providing future career guidance for capable children from orphanages, boarding schools, and rural schools in the sphere of new technologies.

Thirty-three students drawn from three schools owned by not-for-profit organisations were groomed on different technologies, including Embedded Systems (physical computing with Arduino kit).

At the end of the session, the students presented projects to demonstrate their ability to identify solutions relative to transportation in their environment.

In his remarks, the Director of Transport Operations, Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Olasunkanmi Ojowuro, who represented the transportation commissioner, commended inDrive for the initiative, which he said would go a long way to bring about innovations needed to transform not only the transportation sector but other sectors in the state.

Speaking on the theme, ‘inDrive: Future of Mobility’, InDrive’s BeginIT representative and driver acquisition specialist, Mrs Onuzulike Clementina, explained that the initiative, which has registered its presence in 15 countries, including Nigeria, is geared towards catching children a young in the field of technology to stimulate their problem-solving skills and prepare them for the future of work.

Also speaking, the Programme Associate, STEMCafe, Daye Omona, stated that the organisation was partnering with inDrive on the initiative to impart the kids by implementing a STEM-based programme focused on the future of transportation.

According to Omona, the training session would allow the kids to learn concepts such as design thinking, conceptualization, and working with microcontrollers and sensors necessary to create, for example, a driverless car or blue tooth control boat.

Some not-for-profit institutions that participated in the session include Amazing Grace, Precious Jasper Foundation and Mayzer Memorial Foundation.