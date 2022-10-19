Buhari Lauds MNJTF as Troops Arrest 40 Terrorists in Lake Chad Region

Troops nab logistics, food suppliers with 300 bags of beans, 100 bags of maize



Kingsley Nwezeh

in AbujaPresident Muhammadu Buhari has expressed hope in the operational capacity and commitment of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to end the war against insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin and contiguous environment.He spoke as troops of Sector 3 located in Monguno, Borno State, arrested 40 terrorist logistics suppliers during an intelligence-led operation conducted on a suspected supply route.A statement by the Spokesman of MNJTF, Lt Col Kamarudeen Adegoke, said President Buhari spoke during a visit to Republic of Chad.He also commended the operational capability and the efforts of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in its commitment towards ending the fight against terrorist activities in and around the Lake Chad Basin.

President Buhari met with the MNJTF Force Commander (FC), Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim and other members of the team during his recent visit to Chad.Meanwhile, in its determination to clamp down on terrorist activities in the Lake Chad region, troops of Sector 3 (Monguno), arrested 40 terrorist logistics suppliers during an intelligence-led operation conducted on a suspected supply route.The statement said the operation led to the discovery of 64 bags of beans, two bags of maize, and other large quantities of food items, which were being conveyed to the terrorists’ enclaves. It said that a subsequent operation led to the seizure of another 300 bags of beans and 100 bags of corn which were destroyed by troops.“In another related incident on 11 October 2022, troops of 68 Battalion on joint patrol with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) along Mallam Fatori- Bandamari- Bari – Korarawon axis, made another breakthrough leading to the discovery and confiscation of 12 bags of fish and nine donkeys suspected to be used in ferrying supplies to the terrorists hiding in the Lake Chad basin area”, it said.

Responding to the development, Force Commander, MNJTF, Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, commended the troops and urged them to maintain the momentum in order to cut off any form of supplies to the criminals to ensure the full restoration of peace and security in the Lake Chad Basin.