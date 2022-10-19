A Look into the Future Public Sector through Visionary Leadership 

In taking a look at the future of the public sector, Precious Ugwuzor reports that the recent inauguration of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy in Lagos was borne out of a vision to develop tomorrow leaders today for public service and governance in Africa by equipping them with the requisite skills to influence the public service while instilling the ethics and values of purposeful leadership through direct mentoring and on-the-job training

Nigeria, the most populous black nation, is home to around 200 million people with an annual population growth of 2.61 per cent. Currently, over 33.6 million (16.8 per cent) Nigerians are regarded as youths (aged between 15 and 35). However, according to statistics, about 43.69 per cent of Nigeria’s total population were aged 0 to 14 in 2019.

This means that in the nearest future, the youth will increasingly form the bulk of the country’s population as children grow older into young adults.

More than ever, the need of youth development cannot be overemphasised. Beyond the fact that they form the majority of the nation’s population, it has been argued that the energy that will power Nigeria into a prosperous future will come from her teeming, vibrant youths.

However, despite its energy and dynamism, this generation of the Nigerian youths may not see the change it wants without becoming familiar and participate in the processes of policymaking at the local, state and federal levels; it is essential for them to have the knowledge of how the system works and actively participate in it.

The connection between youth and national integration is self-evident. This relationship is not only mutually beneficial, but it is also entirely dependent on the other in order to exist. As a result, it’s impossible to overstate the importance of young people for the advancement of a country. The ability of a country’s young people to produce and innovate is crucial to its future development.

Any society’s progress and development is powered by its youth. People’s actions and inactions have the power to either strengthen or weaken the hegemony of their own societies.

Unexpectedly, a society’s ability to form and develop is directly correlated to how smoothly it passes from one generation to the next. Because of this, a society that teaches young people for the sake of their future aspirations will not guarantee just future growth.

However, the challenge of national healing and growth will be prepared for her next generation of leaders. As a result, the importance of the role of youth in national development cannot be overstated. In order for society to be revitalised, it must begin with the next generation.

In this socio-economic environment there may still be budget for talent development, but it might not be as much as we have grown accustomed to. There is a growing need for effective, sustainable and prudent programs: the question is ”how?”

The form and purpose of talent development efforts are frequently mismatched. Preferred learning styles and the design of talent programs are often at odds. Getting it right is what Nigeria as a nation should focus on, so the country can benefit immensely from its teeming and talented youths.

Offer mentoring by true role models and thus enhance the talent’s organisational ”know-how” and policy insight and accelerate their development. Harness the power of the talent pool, because getting the youths involved in decision making could offer the country a huge and largely untapped cognitive surplus.

The LJLA Example

“Our development agenda is anchored on the existence of a skilful, productive, competitive and adaptive human resource base. The attainment of this vision hinges on the extent to which the State is able to plan and develop a human resource capable of responding to the rapidly industrialising and globalising economy.

“This underscores the public sector reform carried out by my Administration which has empowered the State Public Service to move to the knowledge and technology-driven economy of the 21st Century.” Those were the words of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu when he was addressing the media at the launch of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy on the 1st of May, 2022 during the commemoration of Worker’s Day.

It’s not a secret that Lagos State is always ahead of other states and the launch of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy has further proven how forward thinking the state is. The Governor disclosed that the leadership and mentorship programme was borne out of the state’s vision to develop tomorrow leaders today for public service and Governance in Africa by equipping them with the requisite skills to influence the public service and instilling the ethics and values of purposeful leadership through direct mentoring and on-the-job training.

The one-year non-partisan and meritocratic fellowship will offer first-hand experience in the process of governance at State Government level and offer bright young Nigerians the chance to support Nigeria’s recovery through inclusive, sustainable and development solutions.

Fellows will form a shadow cabinet, closely working with Executive Cabinet members and support in developing and executing policies and programs with real life impact. They will participate in discussions with renowned leaders from both the public and private sectors and partake in domestic and international policy trips.

This initiative is a step forward for both the government and the youths and it is now left for the latter to take the full advantage of it. Afterall, if they truly want the development they clamor for, they need to rise to the occasion and show commitment strong enough to be part of the system.

When the Lagos State Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Ponnle Ajibola was asked about the state’s rationale for creating the initiative, she responded by saying “Mr. Governor realizes that the challenge of leadership and governance have plagued the country for several years. Whilst this situation can be attributed to various factors, it is essentially traceable to these two factors. It is feared that if the issue of leadership and governance are not addressed, the country will continue to suffer for it. This is what gave birth to Lateef Jakande Academy. It is intended to help the State put governance and leadership in its development agenda because it is believed that solutions to governance issues will substantially solve all other major problems.”

She went further to reveal that the academy is meant to establish a leadership development programme for young Nigerians to further develop their leadership skills in public administration and governance, provide an opportunity for them to become familiar and participate in the processes of policymaking at the local, state and federal levels; and identify, train and motivate a cadre of leaders who will continue to position the State as a leader and develop the workforce.

No doubt, the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy comes off as a right step in the right direction towards preparing next set of leaders with the challenges of national reconciliation and development and other states need to join in and adopt such laudable initiative.

Quote

The leadership and mentorship programme was borne out of the state’s vision to develop tomorrow leaders today for public service and governance in Africa by equipping them with the requisite skills to influence the public service and instilling the ethics and values of purposeful leadership through direct mentoring and on-the-job training