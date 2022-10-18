Vote Out PDP, APC in 2023, Says YPP Guber Candidate Tells Deltans

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Delta State, Comrade Sunny Ofehe, has charged Deltans to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming 2023 general elections in the State.

Ofehe, a foreign-based environmental rights activist, particularly bemoaned the state of affairs in his home state of Delta, saying that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, performed poorly as a governor of the oil-rich state.

While taking a swipe at the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari, the activist charged the people of Delta State to punish the PDP and the APC with zero votes in the next year’s elections.

Ofehe spoke yesterday at PTI Junction, Effurun and his Iyede country-home in Europe Isoko during a reception organised in his honour upon his return from to Nigeria to officially commence his governorship campaign.

He noted that he represent the new breed of politicians Deltans should cast their votes for in 2023 polls since APC and PDP have failed the people of the state in all ramifications.

He was received by mammoth crowd of supporters and party faithful drawn from across the state, the YPP governorship candidate said.

He lamented that given the state of the country’s infrastructure, particularly the roads, which are one of the fundamental things any responsible government should provide for her citizens, APC should not be seeking for an election.

“Those who couldn’t use their federal power to advocate for the improvement of the East-West Road, particularly the Warri-Sapele-Benin Expressway, should be paid back with zero votes in 2023,” he said.

“Whether they refer to it as a federal road or not, the Warri-Sapele-Benin expressway’s appalling condition is a vote of no confidence in the Okowa-led administration and the federal government.

“What should I be doing in Government House if as a governor I can’t muster the political will and resources to handle that road and improve life for my people?” he asked.

He said further that “if I am elected governor of Delta State, we will assemble the top construction firms to construct and repair our roads, and if it is a federal road, I will fix it so that it alleviates the suffering and distress our people experience along the route.

“If I am stopped, I will sue the federal government, win the case in court, and then file a new lawsuit against them once the project is finished to get our money back. You cannot continue to fly and don’t want to see the suffering people passing these routes endure every day just because one federal agency says it is a federal road and allows your people to suffer because of this.

“Look at Delta’s debt burden and financial responsibility issues. In terms of the state’s resources and revenue, is Delta really doing well? Our internally generated resources are hidden, and our debt load is increasing exponentially daily.

“I frequently ponder why we are being so wicked to ourselves whenever I see the infrastructure that our current leaders tout for a prosperous state like Delta.”

“We must reclaim our state. In order to elect a credible governor, we must throw out the mediocrity that has clouded our politics of ‘turn by turn’. We must vote for a credible candidate, such as myself, who is aware of what needs to be done to create a state that will be the envy of other leaders by 2023,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to party members and officials for their trust in him to bring democracy’s benefits to the people, promising to restore accountability in government if elected.