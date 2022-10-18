Petralon 54, Host Communities Collaborate for Field Development on PPL 259

Peter Uzoho

Petralon 54 Limited, current owner and operator of the Dawes Island marginal field, now known as the Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) 259, has strengthened partnership with its host communities as it proceeds with field development.

The indigenous firm, which was awarded the oil asset 100 per cent in June, 2022 by the federal government through the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), was in Dawes Island at the weekend where it unveiled its field and host community development plans to the host.

Dawes Island Field is located in the Eastern Niger Delta within an area formerly delineated as OML 54 and operated by Chevron as part of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company/Chevron Nigeria Joint Venture.

The Field lies in predominantly swamp terrain, with a water depth of around 4m. It is situated at about 15km South-west of Port Harcourt, 7km west of the Onne Free Trade Zone, and 35km north of the Bonny Terminal.

Chevron had estimated recoverable reserves and resources of up to 19.5 mi barrels, cutting across two fault blocks (Up-thrown Block A and Down-thrown Block B).

The host communities are Ogoloma, Okochiri and Konuju, all in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking during the host community launch, where a copy of the award licence was presented to the traditional rulers of the communities, the Founder of Petralon 54, Mr. Ahonsi Unuigbe, said the company was fully back to commence work on the field after 11 years of inactivity.

He said the company has started preliminary tests to fix the oil well in a bid to commence production, adding that when it starts production, part of the proceeds from the asset would be used for the development of the communities in addition to creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth of the communities.

Unuigbe said: “It is our hope that as we are ending this year, we will finish the well with preparation, with planning to commence proper operations next year. And as we are commencing operations, every barrel of oil we produce, we are setting money aside for this community.

“Just like every other place in Nigeria, the population of this community is dominated by youths under 35. Sixty-five per cent of this community is under 35. So, there is high unemployment in this community as there is in this state and the country.

“We will address that by finding projects that offer trainings and employment opportunities so that youths of this community will grow up one day and start companies bigger than Petralon 54, own their oil projects, farms, banks, and everything because we want a better future for our new generation.”

In his remarks, the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Community and ex-Niger Delta freedom fighter, King Ateke Tom, who spoke through his spokesman, Dr Chris Biriowu, expressed his delight to witness the presentation of the licence to the king as displayed by the founder of Petralon 54.

“He (the king) is assuring Petralon that the Niger Delta is already liberated and therefore, the community issues that other organisations normally display in other regions will not happen in your area of operation.

“This is because our people as represented here by three powerful and strong kingdoms: the Okochiri Kingdom, the Ogoloma Kingdom and the Konuju Kingdom are solidly behind you,” Biriowu said.