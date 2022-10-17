World Athlete of the Year: Dare Drums Support for Amusan

*Says: “Tobi has done her part. It is time for Nigerians to reciprocate by voting for her”

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has spearheaded the campaign to get Nigerians to massively vote for reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan as she bids to become the first Nigerian to be crowned World Athlete of The Year.

No Nigerian has ever been nominated for the award and Amusan is thus the first to be shortlisted and the 25-year-old will be aiming to scale the final hurdle and become the first Nigerian to be crowned best of the best.

The reigning Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion and record holder is one of the 10 nominees World Athletics released last Wednesday that will battle for the honour.

The world governing body for athletics revealed a three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

“The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms,” wrote the World Athletics.

Nigeria’s number one sports man, Dare stressed that he has cast his vote for Amusan through the World Athletics social media platforms and is now urging Nigerians to get on their smart phones, tablets and/or laptop/desktop to vote for the Nigerian history maker.

“Nigeria’s golden girl has done it again!.

“The reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder has been nominated among the best 10 women athletes in the world to vie for the World Athletics women’s athlete of the year 2022,” wrote Dare via his Twitter handle.

Dare insisted Amusan has done her part and Nigerians now need to do theirs.

“She has done her part by getting herself to be nominated among the 10 best in the world, it is now our duty as Nigerians to help her achieve this historic feat.

“She needs us to massively vote for her in this contest of the best of the best. Our votes will account for one quarter of the total votes she will need to get the crown.

“Sure thing – I have already cast my vote for Tobi Express. Please give her your vote. Please get on the social media platforms of World Athletics to start voting, NOW!” Dare concluded in the tweet.