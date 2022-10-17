Atiku: Nigeria Doesn’t Need Leader Who’ll Move Her from Rotten to Bad Situation

*Says Tinubu represents greatest threat to national cohesion, democratic norms *APC: Your statement in Kaduna irresponsible

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, yesterday, said Nigeria did not need a leader, whose idea of development was to move the country from a rotten to a bad state. It was a reference to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.



The campaign team of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, alleged that Tinubu represented the greatest threat to national cohesion and democratic norms. It dismissed allegations by APC that the PDP presidential candidate was playing ethnic politics, saying in a statement by one of its spokespersons, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the ruling party’s comments best describes Tinubu.



But the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) insisted that Atiku’s assertions on Saturday in Kaduna, during an interactive session of the Arewa Townhall Policy Dialogue, were irresponsible and unbecoming of a former vice president of the country.



Atiku, who hails from Adamawa State, in the North-east geopolitical zone, had been quoted as telling his audience in the North-west state of Kaduna, “I have traversed the whole of this country. I know the whole of this country. I have built bridges across this country.

“I think what the average northerner needs is somebody who is from the north, who also understands the other parts of Nigeria, and who has been able to build bridges across the rest of the country.

“This is what the northerner needs. He doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate or an Igbo candidate. This is what the northerner needs. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of northern origin.”



The statement was followed by a backlash of angry feelings among Nigerians, particularly, on the social media.

Nonetheless, Tinubu indicated his intention to honour an invitation for an interactive session with some northern leaders under the auspices of Arewa Joint Committee.



Moreover, PDP said it was undeterred by alleged plots by those it described as anti-democratic forces to cause tension and disrupt its presidential rally today in Kaduna State. It claimed such forces were uncomfortable and unhappy with the success of the party’s on-going reconciliation efforts, stability, and popularity.

At the same time, Director-general of the Atiku campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, called on the various PDP support groups in the state to embark on door-to-door campaign for the success of the party at all levels in the 2023 general election.

Similarly, the Anambra State chapter of APC said it had commenced grassroots mobilisation for Tinubu’s victory as well as the success of all other candidates contesting on the party’s platform in the 2023 elections.



However, condemning APC for attacking the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku’s campaign claimed its candidate “is known across the length and breath of our nation as a symbol of cohesion, unity and purposeful collaboration”.

The PDP campaign council stated, “For the avoidance of doubt, certainly, Nigeria does not need a leader, who would move the country from a rotten situation to a bad one.



“If anything, Tinubu has been an apostle of regional politics, where ethnicity and division along religious lines are dominant. As a matter of fact, his contemporary politics showcases a blatant disregard for ethnic groupings other than his.

“Nigerians have not forgotten past elections, where compatriots, who did not share in Tinubu’s ethnic-based political beliefs and proclivities were threatened that they will be chased into the ocean.

“Neither have Nigerians forgotten the threats of ejection from Lagos on the political opponents of Tinubu and the wanton destruction of electoral materials in areas, where the former governor’s party would not do well.



“In case Tinubu has forgotten, we want to remind him how his disruptive choice of same faith ticket, which he has been propagating since 2007, would have created a huge division and disaffection among compatriots but for the intervention of eminent Nigerians.

“Does Tinubu think that Nigerians have overlooked his arrogant display of ethnic proclivities via his Yorubalokan/Emilokan saga? What could be more divisive than this?

“It is imperative to state that the campaign of calumny against Atiku notwithstanding, he is the pan-Nigerian leader loved and respected across the six geo-political zones of our nation.”



Another statement by Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, said it was regrettable and disingenuous for APC to turn fact on its head regarding the comments of the PDP presidential candidate during a public engagement at the Arewa House on Saturday.

The statement said, “For the benefit of the innocent public, who might be hoodwinked by the usual behaviour of APC in telling a big lie, what transpired was a direct question to Atiku to address the northern audience on why he should be voted for by the northern electorate.

“Atiku started with a joke by addressing the questioner as ‘Mr. Northerner’, which is a veiled criticism of why he limited his question to the northern audience, in the first place.



“Continuing, Atiku explained without a slur, unlike the APC candidate would, that what matters the most to the northern electorate is a candidate, who has built bridges of unity across other parts of the country and not necessarily a northern candidate, who lacks the credentials of national spread and acceptability.

“Those were the unambiguous remarks of the PDP presidential candidate. But because the APC does not possess any tangible ideas to campaign on for their candidate, they resorted to dubious tactics of diverting public attention, first, away from the failures of their party in the past seven years, plus and, secondly, to shift attention away from the embarrassing gaffes of their presidential candidate in his public communication, which they frequently shy away from.

“Of course, a failed political party and a presidential candidate, who cannot withstand five minutes of unscripted speech, would not have anything tangible to talk about other than to resort to irritating scavenging, like they have done in this case.”

‘Atiku’s Statement Irresponsible, Despicable’

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC said the statement credited to the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, was irresponsible.

Atiku had while speaking at the Arewa town hall policy dialogue at the weekend in Kaduna, said, “What the average northerner needs is somebody, who is from the north and also understands that part of the country and has been able to build bridges across the country. This is what the northerner needs; he doesn’t need a Yoruba or Igbo candidate. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of northern origin.”



Director of New Media, PCC, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, in a statement issued yesterday, said most northerners did not share Atiku’s sentiment, adding that, unlike Atiku and members of his party, northerners do not see southerners as slaves, but regard all Nigerians as equal.

Fani-Kayode stated, “Such tomfoolery is rarely not seen from the worst amongst us. Atiku’s words are not only unacceptable but also insulting, irresponsible and despicable.



“This is especially so, given the fact that by next year, we would have had eight years of Northern/Fulani rule and now this man (Atiku) says we must have another eight years of it because that is what is ‘best for the north’.

“Most northerners do not believe this and thankfully they, unlike Atiku and members of his divided party, do not see southerners as slaves and they regard us all as being equal.”



Fani-Kayode noted Nigerians would not allow Atiku do to them what he did to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, saying, “We will not be cheated or denied.”

He stressed that it was time for power to shift to the south and an overwhelming number of the people in the north and, certainly, all the northerners in APC believed that.

The APC campaign spokesman said, “Atiku is a dying breed, who still sees things from a regional, ethnic and religious prism. Nigeria has moved on from that and she deserves better. Our nation will not accept an ethnic bigot and tribal champion as their president.”



Additionally, Director, Media and Publicity, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, said Atiku’s statement to the effect that northerners did not need a Yoruba or Igbo president was the worst expression of ethnocentric opportunism ever uttered by a former Nigerian vice president.

Onanuga said, “This, clearly, demonstrates how low a man honoured with the second highest office of the Nigerian constitution is willing to sink in search of a perennial wild goose chase after the highest office in the land.



“It confirms the argument that Atiku has feasted on such base, cheap, primordial sentiments to use the masses and the elite of the north as the ladder to ascend to power since 1989 without any dividends to show.

“In clear terms, Atiku who stole the PDP ticket, by a similar mindset, has cast himself as a northern candidate, who should solely be supported by the people from his region.”

PDP Undeterred By Plots to Disrupt Its Progammes

PDP said it was not discouraged by alleged plots by anti-democratic forces to disrupt the party’s programmes in Kaduna State.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, PDP said, “Our party’s position is predicated on information at our disposal of how these anti-party elements, who are not happy with the campaign successes achieved by the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and other party leaders, have concluded plots to orchestrate tension and create an impression of crisis within the PDP by recruiting thugs to protest and disrupt scheduled programmes of the PDP in Kaduna State tomorrow, Monday, October 17, 2022.”



Ologunagba said PDP had information on how the alleged individuals, who were frustrated by the huge success of its Presidential Campaign Flag-Off in Uyo last Monday were bent on discrediting the campaign rally scheduled for today in Kaduna State.

PDP said, “These anti-party interests plot to stage a protest tomorrow in Kaduna State with unfounded allegations, claims, and selfish demands aimed to embarrass the national chairman as well as discredit the integrity and decisions of top organs of the party, including the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT).”



The statement added, “The PDP is undeterred and standing shoulder to shoulder with the good people of Kaduna State, who are set for our Presidential Campaign Rally, which will hold peacefully in Kaduna State on Monday, October 17, 2022.

“Our party will never be distracted from its mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the reason Nigerians are rallying with Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.”

Atiku Sues for Prayers, Spiritual Intervention on Nation’s Woes

Presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, urged religious leaders in the country to intensify prayers and seek divine solution to the myriads of challenges facing the country. Atiku made the call on Saturday, when he met the Ulama and clergy at different engagements in Kaduna.



During an Interactive session organised by the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) in conjunction with the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN), the Northern Islamic Youth Scholars and Imams, as well as Leaders of Women In Daawah on Sunday in Kaduna, the PDP presidential candidate noted that wherever the freedom of religion, peace and stability were under threat, development and good governance would remain far-fetched.



According to him, the prevailing insecurity, poverty and economic doldrums in Nigeria “affects all facets of life and engender general underdevelopment.

“Even if there is good governance, whereas people are not free to profess and practise their religion, enjoy peaceful coexistence in a rancour free and progressive atmosphere, then, the country will continue to retrogress.



“This is the reason why the Ulama, the clergy, and all Nigerians should pray for divine intervention so that there will be good leadership that would engender overall national development beneficial to all.”

Director General of PPCO, Aminu Tambuwal, while discussing the political credentials of Atiku, described him as a statesman with sterling leadership qualities. Tambuwal said the gatherings were to seek the blessings of the Ulama and clergy as the party and its presidential candidate began to prosecute an issue-based campaign.



While urging the religious stakeholders in the country to continue praying for peace, Tambuwal, who is also the Sokoto State governor, rationalised the decision of the party to appoint a Christian southerner, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as Atiku’s running mate.

The governor said, “We all know that the need for inclusiveness, justice and fairness cannot be overemphasised, thus, the reason the PDP selected Governor Okowa to be the running mate of our presidential candidate.”



He expressed hope that the messages of inclusivity that the party was championing would resonate across the country so that the worrisome condition the nation was facing would perish under a PDP presidency, “which will rescue it under Atiku as President in 2023.”



In his speech, the leader of SCSN, Sheikh Sambo Rigachikun, raised issues about agricultural development, insecurity, unemployment, and volatile FOREX as areas where the future leadership of the country should focus its attention.

Rigachikun also harped on the need for any government that will be elected next year to prioritise speedy appointment of qualified persons as ministers of the Federal Republic.



In the same vein, Sheikh Umar as-Sudani appealed to the Ulama to be honest and God fearing in supporting candidates. He noted that as “apolitical stakeholders, the Ulama has veritable roles to play in the emergence of leaders, freedom of religion and the establishment of proscriptive norms and laws that will deter commitment of vices in line with Islamic teachings.”

In a vote of thanks, former governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, who alluded to the remarks of Atiku, reiterated that it was in line with Islamic injunction, which prescribed that man should strive and pray for their ambitions to be realised.



Shekarau, an ex-minister and member of PPCO, stated, “The message of the candidate is in tandem with this injunction. We will go out and campaign vigorously as we also ask of you to pray, advise and offer constructive criticisms to us until we achieve what we seek, God willing.

“We’re asking God to make it possible for Atiku to be president. If he doesn’t become, may Allah replace the setback with what is better for him and the county at large. May Allah continue to bless our country and make it safe for all of us.”



Moving a vote of thanks, the Kaduna State PDP gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan, expressed gratitude to Atiku and the party for organising the event, and also thanked the stakeholders for attending. Kudan pledged that the party and its presidential candidate would not set aside the germane issues raised by the Ulama and clergy.

Tinubu to Interact with Northern Leaders Today

Presidential Candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu, will today honour the invitation of leaders from northern Nigeria under the auspices of Arewa Joint Committee for an interactive session.



A statement issued yesterday by his media office and signed by Tunde Rahman said the meeting was part of a wider interaction with select presidential candidates to discuss their plans for the region ahead of the 2023 general election.

Rahman said Tinubu would attend the event as part of his decision to engage all segments of the Nigerian society with his campaign message of hope, national unity, and prosperity.



The event, scheduled to hold at the Arewa House in Kaduna, is organised by a coalition of six groups and institutions from the north. They include the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Arewa House, Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa, and Arewa Research and Development Project.

The open interaction slated for 1pm today would be televised live on national television.

Tambuwal Counsels Support Groups on Door-to-Door Campaign

Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, called on the various support groups of the party in the state to embark on door-to-door campaign for the success of the party’s candidates at all levels in the forth coming general election.

Tambuwal made the call during the inauguration ceremony of Mallam Ubandoma Volunteers Forum held in Sokoto.



Tambuwal, who was represented by Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Achida, assured the people that PDP would rescue Nigerians from poverty, insecurity, and economic challenges brought by the APC administration. He called on Nigerians to vote out APC, as its had failed them in every sector. He assured all PDP support groups of the party’s support and cooperation during and after the 2023 general election.

In his remarks, the Sokoto State PDP chairman, Hon. Bello Goronyo, appreciated the efforts of the PDP support groups in canvassing support for the party at the state, local, wards and polling unit levels.



Represented by the PDP zonal vice chairman, Sokoto South, Alhaji Sule Magaji, the chairman said PDP was the party to beat, considering the hardship faced by Nigerians as a result of the APC government.

Speaking, too, the guest speaker at the occasion and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdullahi Salame, called on the electorate to vote wisely by voting credible and competent candidates with Sokoto State at heart and candidate who were ready to rescue Nigeria from the challenges caused by the APC administration.

Sokoto State PDP gubernatorial candidate, Mallam Sa’idu Ubandoman Sokoto, said he would ensure good leadership and bring more development to Sokoto State.

Anambra APC Commences Grassroots Mobilisation for Tinubu

The Anambra State chapter of APC revealed that it had commenced grassroots mobilisation for the victory of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and all other candidates contesting on the platform of the party in the 2023 elections.



Anambra APC criticised the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, for not publicly endorsing Tinubu during a recent interview on national television.

Chairman of the party in the state, Basil Ejidike, in a statement yesterday, called on the general public to disregard misconceptions Ngige’s response in the said TV interview might have caused, adding that Anambra would honour Tinubu and the party with massive votes in the forthcoming general election.

“Ngige never said he represented the party during the interview and whatever he said was personal and does not reflect the position of the party in Anambra State,” the statement said.



Ejidike said Anambra APC would work hard to give Tinubu surprising results at the poll against all odds.

But he expressed worry over the activities of the former state publicity secretary of the party, Okelo Madukaife.

Ejidike declared that Madukaife had been sacked by the party in 2021 and replaced with Valentine Oliobi as the substantive publicity secretary of the party in the state.



Ejidike said of Madukaife, “He has been parading himself as the party’s spokesman, when he is not a member. If the former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, could step aside, I don’t know why Okelo Madukaife is still parading himself as the publicity secretary of the state APC.”

‘Tinubu Can’t Withstand Rigours of Governance’

Special Assistant on Public Communication to the presidential candidate of PDP, Phrank Shaibu, alleged that the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu, could not withstand the demands of governance.



Shaibu, in a statement yesterday, insisted that Tinubu’s comments in Kaduna about turning a “rotten situation to bad one” was one gaffe too many. He said, “Tinubu is tired and should go home and rest.”

According to Shaibu, “When you look at the APC presidential candidate, you will see someone that is tired and weak. You have also heard the many gaffes that have come from him even before the kick-off of campaigns.



“The Kaduna comment is one gaffe too many an therefor unpardonable. You don’t have to be president at all costs. When you are tired, you go home. Nigeria is currently in a dire situation with every sector of the economy in deep decay, therefore, the nation cannot afford to hand over a sick nation to a sick president.”

Shaibu alleged that on June 8, 2022, Tinubu staggered and nearly fell while stepping out to make his address at the Eagle Square, the venue of the party’s convention, but was helped by a security agent.



Shaibu further alleged that during his speech at the convention, the hands of the former Lagos State governor also visibly shaking, a possible sign of ill health. He emphasised that the country needed a healthy person who could withstand the rigours of the office of president.

The PDP communications director stated, “The media is awash with reports of how the APC presidential candidate in August 2021 spent over 60 days touring hospitals abroad, where he was treated for an undisclosed ailment. So, is this the kind of president that we want for our country at a time of unprecedented economic and security challenges?



“This country deserves a fit leader. The office of the president is not for ailing people. Tinubu has tried his best but he is now weak and tired and should be allowed to go home and take a deserved rest.”