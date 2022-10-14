Women Group Strategises on Re-introducing Gender Responsive Bill

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Various women groups have gathered in Abuja to strategise on how to best re-introduce the Gender Responsive Bill, jettisoned by the 9th National Assembly.The group at a one day Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on the Status of the Gender Responsive Bills before the National Assembly, lamented that women who constitute a large number of the country’s population have continue to be marginalized in the socio-political cum economic environment of Nigeria.

Most of the women who spoke at the forum identified cultural and religious beliefs, which they must address if their next move must succeed.

In a welcome, Country Vice President/National President of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Mrs Amina Agbaje, stated that women globally share a common feature of marginalization in the sphere of public life, just as their participation and representation in political life continues to be minimal.

“Current statistics of women in parliament in Nigeria confirm that women representation in parliament is on a steady decline, nine per cent in 2007, seven per cent in 2011, five per cent in 2015 and less than 10 per cent in the 9th National Assembly. Using the 2015 figures, there are only 4 women deputy governors in all of Nigeria’s 36 states.

“It is on this premise, that this consultative forum being the second in the series is being organized. This forum will navigate the best approach/next steps towards creating a roadmap on re-introducing the gender responsive bills to the incoming 10th National Assembly as well as provide a platform for consolidation of engagement plans by Civil Society Actors with the National Assembly on Gender Responsive Bills”, she said.

The leader of the female lawyers group disclosed that the date: March 1, 2022, will always be remembered by them because it was the day majority members of the Senate voted against five Gender Responsive Bills submitted for their consideration.

The bills according to her are; Bill No 35. A bill for an act to provide special seats for women in National & State House of Assembly; Bill No 37, A bill for an act to provide for affirmative action in political party administration; Bill No 36 , A bill for an act to expand the scope of citizenship by registration; Bill No 38, A bill for an act to provide criteria for qualification to become an indigene of a state in Nigeria and Bill No 39, A bill for inclusion of at least 10% affirmative action in favour of women in Ministerial appointments.

Mrs Agbaje said that the implication of the lawmakers action indicated the “lack of proportional representation for women at the parliament, denial of 35% affirmative action in party administration & leadership positions to women, denial of affirmative action of women into appointed positions, denial of indigeneship by women of their husband’s state after 5 years of being together, denial of citizenship to the foreign-born husband of a Nigerian women amongst others, which has made the struggle for an egalitarian society most inevitable”.

In her own remarks, representative of ActionAid Nigeria, Mercy John, observed that notwithstanding the disappointment, hope was recently rekindled with a judgment of a Federal High Court in favour of 35 per cent affirmation of women in elective position.

“Overall, the purpose of this dialogue is to discuss strategies on ensuring compliance of the Judgement and re-introduction of the Gender Bills to the 10th National Assembly, to have learning and reflection sessions on what worked, and what failed to work, and to explore possible pathways to chart a new course through the development of a roadmap to take these issue head on when a new National assembly reconvenes.

“Also we are here today to discuss on the Electoral Act, 2022 and how it can promote the participation of women ahead of the 2023 elections”, she added.