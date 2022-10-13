Nigeria’s Tech Company, Decagon Trains 500 Top Software Engineers Globally

Africa’s leading tech talent institute, Decagon, which set out on an ambitious mission in 2018 to enable exceptional young Nigerians to launch careers as world-class software engineers has now graduated over 500 developers who are gainfully employed by top companies around the world.

According to the founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chika Nwobi, this is the first major milestone in furtherance of the institute’s mission to make Nigeria be among the top 10 software engineering countries in the world.

Nwobi said this at a dinner and awards ceremony of the institute held in Lagos to celebrate the milestone of enabling over 500 DecaDevs. The tech guru said the institute has graduated 10 cohorts with over 500 software engineers now working at multinational companies like Indeed, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Sterling, RenMoney, MaxNG, Carbon, among others.

Stressing on the need to be trained by the tech institute, Nwobi asserted that DecaDevs are developers that have been equipped by Decagon with various skills to perform optimally in the technological sector.

He, however, commended Sterling bank for believing in Decagon and investing in young Nigerians as strategic student loan partners.

“We want the brightest to get access to this life-changing-opportunity regardless of ability to pay, so we provide accommodation, feeding, stipends, laptops and training on a learn-first-and-pay-later model. We equip the DecaDevs to land jobs in top companies and we are proud of them for the 100 per cent success rate and for also faithfully repaying their loans.

“Our institute is currently recruiting exceptional young talents for the next cohort at www.decagon.institute. Companies looking to hire Decagon graduates can request for them on our website”

One of the beneficiaries, Joshua Christopher said the institute assisted him in achieving his dream within 2 years.

He noted, “The institute was a catalyst to achieving my career goals. What I would have achieved in 5 years, I was able to achieve in 2 short years.”

Another beneficiary, Chidinma Ifeh, said, “After Decagon, I was placed in a tech company called Terragon. I worked as a back-end engineer, I use Node stack. I won’t have been able to do this without Decagon.”

Also at the event, the management thanked the staff members of the organisation for believing in the firm’s many dreams and working towards achieving them.

In attendance were the global CFO of Lumos global, Laurens Kreuze; the Co-founder of Appzone, Emeka Emetarom; representatives from Sterling Bank, Microsoft, Main One, and other well-known faces in the African tech space.