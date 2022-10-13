Exciting Times as SuperSport Brings W’Cup in 4K on Showmax Pro 

Showmax Pro will be extending its coverage of the best football from around the globe by broadcasting all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar TM live. Better still, the coverage, courtesy of SuperSport, will be streamed in 4K to its subscribers across sub-Saharan Africa, a first for Africa’s homegrown streaming service. – Sports

Reigning world champions France will be defending their title at the FIFA World Cup Qatar ™, taking place from 20 November 2022 until the final on 18 December 2022. This is the first time the FIFA World Cup will be hosted in the Arab world. Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia will be representing Africa.

“We built Showmax Pro with our football-loving continent in mind,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO of Connected Video at MultiChoice. “We became the first streaming service in Africa to make mobile downloads possible for offline viewing and created the lowest data streaming option on the continent. Now we are gearing up for the world’s greatest sports spectacle, which deserves to be seen in the best quality possible, so we’re delighted to introduce 4K for the first time during the FIFA World Cup Qatar TM. The 4K stream will have up to 50 frames per second (fps), double the standard 25fps we currently offer.”

The ultra-high-definition screen resolution that comes with 4K is 3840 by 2160 pixels. Most 4K devices have around 8 million pixels, meaning every moment of every match will be displayed in brilliant detail.

African viewers can, of course, choose the data streaming option that best suits them: in

addition to the new 4K and High Definition (HD) options, there are Low, Data Saving and Max Data Saving modes that use just 300MB, 100MB and 50MB per hour respectively.

There are 39 days to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar TM. The Showmax Pro plan allows subscribers to register up to five devices – including smart TVs, media boxes and mobile devices – and stream simultaneously on two devices at the same time. Showmax Pro also offers a mobile-only plan that allows viewers to stream on a single mobile device.