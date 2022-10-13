CWG Rewards Staff, Stakeholders at 30yrs Grand Finale Celebration

Emma Okonji

CWG, last week in Lagos, hosted the grand finale of activities marking its 30th anniversary, where it honoured staff and stakeholders for their contributions to the company in positioning Africa to maximise the future in the last 30 years of its operations.

The company also used the occasion to announce and celebrate the unveiling of its Dubai, United Arab Emirates office.

During the event, which held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CWG, Mr. Adewale Adeyipo, highlighted the rationale behind the company’s 30th anniversary celebration and awards.

He said: “Today, we gather here to celebrate resilience and doggedness, excellence, and outstanding performance. We celebrate an organisation that has witnessed over four economic recessions, wars and rumors of wars, an unstable political and economic climate, coups and civil unrest, several currency devaluations and volatility, risks, and uncertainty.”

Founder of CWG, Mr. Austin Okere, and other members of the Board, while speaking during an interview session, said the company started as Computer Warehouse Group in 1992, relatively unknown with normal challenges typical with new businesses, adding that 30 years later, CWG is now listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and is now operating in 17 countries in the world, and has witnessed the emergence of two non-founder CEOs.

Highpoint of the event was the recognition and awards presented to the deserving staff of the company.