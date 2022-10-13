  • Wednesday, 12th October, 2022

CWG Rewards Staff, Stakeholders at 30yrs Grand Finale Celebration

Business | 9 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

CWG, last week in Lagos, hosted the grand finale of activities marking its 30th anniversary, where it honoured staff and stakeholders for their contributions to the company in positioning Africa to maximise the future in the last 30 years of its operations.

The company also used the occasion to announce and celebrate the unveiling of its Dubai, United Arab Emirates office.

During the event, which held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CWG, Mr. Adewale Adeyipo, highlighted the rationale behind the company’s 30th anniversary celebration and awards.

He said: “Today, we gather here to celebrate resilience and doggedness, excellence, and outstanding performance. We celebrate an organisation that has witnessed over four economic recessions, wars and rumors of wars, an unstable political and economic climate, coups and civil unrest, several currency devaluations and volatility, risks, and uncertainty.”

Founder of CWG, Mr. Austin Okere, and other members of the Board, while speaking during an interview session, said the company started as Computer Warehouse Group in 1992, relatively unknown with normal challenges typical with new businesses, adding that 30 years later, CWG is now listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and is now operating in 17 countries in the world, and has witnessed the emergence of two non-founder CEOs.

Highpoint of the event was the recognition and awards presented to the deserving staff of the company. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.