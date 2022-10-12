Wike Appoints 14,000 Political Advisers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has appointed 14,000 advisers for various political units in the state.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor said the advisers would play a vital role in the administration.

In addition to the 14,000 advisers, Wike also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 local government areaa liaison officers, whose appointments he said were with immediate effect.

As at the time of this report, the identities of the advisers had not been revealed.

Wike had recently enjoined political parties and candidates standing for election in 2023 in the state, to avoid acts or conduct that could instigate political tensions.

The governor also drew the attention of all political parties and their candidates in the state to the Executive Order 21 prohibiting use of public schools for rallies without permission from the Commissioner for Education, that has been signed into law.

He stated that the prevailing atmosphere of peace and security in the state would not be compromised, even as he noted that with campaigns for the 2023 general election beginning, parties and their candidates needed to be reminded of their legal responsibility to foster an enabling civic environment for peaceful campaigns and elections.

Wike explained the reason the forthcoming campaigns should not be characterised by violence, but carried out within legal limits, coupled with a high sense of responsibility.