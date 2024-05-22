Stakeholders to Discuss Customer Service Experience at ACAMB Conference

Nume Ekeghe

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) has announced its third National Stakeholders’ Conference with the theme: “Building Bridges: Collaborative Solutions for a Trusted Banking and Financial Services Experience.”

A statement signed by ACAMB publicity secretary, Omede Odekina stated that the conference would foster discussions on end-to-end customer service issues in banks and other financial institutions by top-tier select speakers and subject experts’ panel.

As the umbrella body for all Corporate and Marketing Communication Professionals working in Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) across Nigeria, ACAMB is dedicated to advancing the interests of its members; the banking community, and that of financial services customers and the Nigerian public at large.

The 2024 ACMB Stakeholder’s Conference, he said, seeks to transcend the competitive landscape by promoting a collaborative approach to solving industry challenges and enhancing the overall customer experience in banking and financial services in the country.

He said Consumer Solutions Strategist and Advisor, Wale Abioye, a Partner of Strategy & Customer Solutions, Advisory Services, KPMG, will feature as the keynote and Guest Speaker at the conference.

ACAMB President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, emphasized the importance of this conference in the current financial environment, stating, “Our goal is to create an environment where stakeholders can come together to share knowledge, address common challenges, and work towards a unified vision of trust and excellence in banking services. By building bridges and fostering collaboration, we believe we can significantly enhance the customer experience and drive growth in the sector.”