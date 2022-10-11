  • Tuesday, 11th October, 2022

Police Disperse Traders Protesting Non-enforcement of Court Judgment against Kaduna

Nigeria | 24 seconds ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Traders demanding  the enforcement of a court judgment against the Kaduna state government were dispersed yesterday  by  police operatives  deployed to stop the peaceful protest.

The traders had obtained a court judgment against the state government for demolishing their shops at the Kasuwan Barchi Market in the Tudun Wada area of the Kaduna metropolis,  sometimes in 2017.

The state government had demolished the shops and awarded a contract to a private developer for the construction of a modern market.  It was gathered that  traders had sought  for an injunction to restrain the state government from demolishing the  market. However, while the motion was still pending, the government went ahead to demolish the market and commenced construction.

The aggrieved traders later approached a State High Court  to seek for redress over the action of the state government. On September 27, 2022, the court presided over by Justice Edward Andoo, delivered judgment nullifying the action of the state government.

The judge said  by the provisions of section 7 of the 1999 Constitution and other provisions,  the state government has no powers to take over the responsibilities of Local Governments in managing and exercising authority over markets.

The court  granted all the prayers by the traders and oredered the state government to  adequately compensate and reinstate the traders  back to their shops in the market.

Yesterday, the traders took to the streets, asking Governor Nasir El-rufai to obey the court order by paying them compensation over their demolished shops.

It was gathered that as the traders were set for the peaceful protest, the police stormed the venue and told them that, “there is an order from above to stop the protest.”

The police immediately dismantled the canopies erected for the event along Dutsima Road, Tudun Wada area of the metropolis and dispersed the traders who were about to address the journalists.

This resulted in  confrontation with  personnel of  the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS), who were providing  security cover for the  traders.

The police threw teargas at the crowd following the confusion that ensued, dispersing the traders.

Chairman of the demolished Shop Owners, Alhaji Abdullahi Maikano  told journalists  that all efforts to resolve the problem amicably with the state government did not yield any positive results, hence the decision by the traders to challenge the matter in court.

“The court has given judgment in our favour, it is our prayer that the Kaduna state government will respect this judgement by reinstating us back into the market and compensate us accordingly, especially because, many shop owners have died, some are sick, while a few have relocated to other towns due to the demolition,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.