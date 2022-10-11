Okowa, Sanwo-Olu, Others for GCUOBA Fund Raising Dinner

Ugo Aliogo and Oluchi Chibuzor



The vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party and the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be the guests at 2022 fund raising dinner of the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association( GCUOBA).

Speaking at a briefing in Lagos recently to announce the modalities of the fund raising dinner, the President General Worldwide, GCUOBA, Charles Majoroh, said the event will enable the association to bring more funds needed to further deepen education and developmental projects within the school.

He revealed that as part of activities to mark the day notable Nigerians like the governor of Lagos and Delta will chair the event, adding that awards will be given to various deserving old boys.

He noted that the national body of the association holds the annual dinner events in rotation from branch to branch across the country, adding that their 2022 Annual Dinner is to be hosted by the Lagos branch in conjunction with the National Executive Council (NEC) GCUOBA.

He said: “The chairman of the dinner is a distinguished banker and businessman, His Royal Highness, King Ebitimi Emmanuel Banigo, Okpo XXI, Amanyanabo of Okpoama Kingdom, Bayelsa State. The distinguished guest speaker for the event is Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, the current Director General of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs(NIIA), and an old boy of Edo College Benin. He will speak on The Future of Public Schools.

“Also invited to this event as hosts and special guests are the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Executive Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“Government College Ughelli has produced so many academic, public sector and business leaders of national and international repute such as Chief G.TS Adokpaye, Mr Peter Enahoro (Peter Pan), Amb. Edward Martins, Prof. Olu Akinyanju OON, Mr. Sam Amuka, Engr. Guy Otobo, Dr. Titus Okereke, Engr. Godwin Omene, Prof. Itse Sagay, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, Prof. Omagbemi Omatete, Chief Joseph Akpieyi and Olorogun Arc. Charles Majoroh to mention a few. There are also late General David Ejoor, Mr Gray Longe, Deacon Gamaliel Onosode, Mr. S.B. Agodo, Prof. J.P Clark, and Amb. Clark, among others.