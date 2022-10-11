National Honours: PDP Governors Congratulate Okowa, Ugwuanyi, Ishaku

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum Tuesday ongratulated Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Darius Ishaku of Taraba State on their conferment with the prestigious National Honours of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by the chairman of the PDP Governors signed by the Director General, Cyril Maduabum, the PDP governors said it was indeed fitting that the nation recognised the sterling qualities and the great contributions of these eminent and patriotic citizens of Nigeria.

Tambuwal said that “Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa had distinguished himself as a Senator and an administratior per excellence, having changed the business, economic, social and political landscape of Delta State as a two term Governor.

“He has raised the bar politically with his excellent performance as Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general election”, the chairman of the party’s governors stated.

On Governor Ishaku, Tambuwal said that he’s a serving two term goveror of Taraba State where he had rendered impeccable services that touched the lives of the people of the state in a remarkable way.

“He had also served at the federal level as a Minister, a position he held with distinction. He is currently a Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP .

“Governor Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a serving and high performing Governor of Enugu State where he has enthroned peace, stability, social and economic transformation of the State. He was a long standing member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of its Marine Transport Committee. He is currently on the ballot for the Senate on the platform of the PDP”, he stated.

The forum wished them well in all their future undertakings.