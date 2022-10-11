  • Tuesday, 11th October, 2022

National Honours: PDP Governors Congratulate Okowa, Ugwuanyi, Ishaku

Nigeria | 9 mins ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum Tuesday ongratulated Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Darius Ishaku of Taraba State on their conferment with the prestigious National Honours of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by the chairman of the PDP Governors signed by the Director General, Cyril Maduabum, the PDP governors said it was indeed fitting that the nation recognised the sterling  qualities and the great contributions of these eminent and patriotic citizens of Nigeria. 

Tambuwal said that “Senator  Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa had distinguished himself as a Senator and an administratior per excellence, having changed the business, economic,  social and political landscape of Delta State as a two term Governor. 

“He has raised the bar politically with his excellent performance as Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general election”, the chairman of the party’s governors stated.

On Governor Ishaku, Tambuwal said that he’s a serving two term goveror  of Taraba State where he had rendered impeccable services that  touched the lives of the people of the state in a remarkable way.

“He had also served at the federal level as a Minister, a position he held with distinction. He is currently a Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP .

“Governor Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a serving and high performing Governor of Enugu State where he has enthroned peace, stability, social and economic transformation of the State. He was a long standing member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of its Marine Transport Committee. He is currently on the ballot for the Senate on the platform of the PDP”, he stated.

The forum wished them well in all their future undertakings.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.