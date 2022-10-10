Sanwo-Olu Charges Religious Leaders to Preach against Electoral Violence, Advocate Tolerance

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged religious leaders to educate people on the importance of shunning electoral violence and other acts that were inimical to democracy.

He gave the advice at the 5th edition of the Greater Nigeria Project conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) held Friday at the Vineyard Christian Ministries, Ajao Estate, Lagos.



Sanwo-Olu, who announced a donation of N25 million for the ongoing building project of the secretariat of the Lagos State Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, called on the clerics and Christian leaders “to educate our people on the importance of shunning electoral violence and other acts that are inimical to democracy.”



Addressing the theme: ‘Greater Nigeria: A New Dawn, Revival and Transformation’, Sanwo-Olu said, the theme “is very significant and timely for a nation like Nigeria that is destined for true greatness, and that must continue to press forward in the face of many obstacles, towards that unshakable greatness.

“And we must never be slow or ashamed to seek divine help on this journey. As Psalm 127 verse 1 tells us: ‘Unless the LORD builds the house, those who build it labor in vain. Unless the LORD watches over the city, the watchman stays awake in vain.’



“As important as our work as nation-builders is, that is, from our various sectors and walks of life, we must always acknowledge the place of the Almighty God in bringing blessings and impact to that work. Otherwise, all of it will be in vain. The New Dawn that awaits the nation of Nigeria will not happen by human labour or striving or wisdom alone.



“Isaiah Chapter 43 and Verse 19 tells us: ‘Behold, I will do a new thing, now it shall spring forth: shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.’ This is the promise of God for us and our nation, however before we can enjoy the manifestation of this newness, we must be completely revived and transformed; fully rededicated as agents of change for a greater Nigeria.



“That national change that we seek, I daresay, must begin inside each one of us. A transformed Nigeria will not happen without transformed Nigerians.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke passionately about his administration’s achievements in the last three and a half years, said the Greater Lagos he promised the people of Lagos State was on course.

He also assured the congregation and the people of Lagos that he would continue to use his office for the benefits of mankind, adding that he would continue to deliver dividends of democracy to residents of the state in line with the THEMES developmental agenda.