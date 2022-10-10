Bumper Sunday for Nigerian Teams in CAF Competitions

*Rivers Utd one more win or draw away from $40,000-a-man bonus

*Plateau Utd, Kwara Utd fight back to earn victories

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s flag bearers in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United and Plateau United, put up impressive performances coming from behind to beat their North African oppositions. The wins have brighten the chances of the Nigerian teams making it to the money spinning Group Stage.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United upset Moroccan cup holders Wydad Casablanca 2-1 with goals by Malachi Ohawume in the 34th minute and Paul Acquah eight minutes into the second half.

Interestingly, it was the visitors who gained the advantage in the 32nd minute when Bouly Sambou shot Wydad into the lead.

With the 2-1 win, another victory or draw in the return leg in Casablanca next week will guarantee Rivers United players a $40,000-a-man bonus should they qualify for the money spinning group stage of competition.

The story was the same at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja where Tunisia’s Esperance also got the curtain raiser after 27 minutes through Anice Badri.

But with Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, and newly elected NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, on hand to cheer them on, the Jos-based team dug deep to fight back.

Their resilience eventually paid off when Ifeanyi Emmanuel drew the home team level after 35 minutes. Mustapha Ibrahim got the winner in first half stoppage time for Plateau United to also take a slim 2-1 advantage into the second leg in Tunisia next week.

Both Nigerian teams will now have to defend their slim leads in North Africa next weekend to advance to the mini-league stage of the lucrative Champions League.

In the CAF Confederation Cup clash at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Kwara United FC were a goal down to Cup holders RS Berkane of Morocco after just seven minutes. But the Ilorin team just like Rivers United and Plateau, came back strong in the second half to fire in three goals to take a comfortable 3-1 victory to the second leg next week.

Speaking on the good outings on the first weekend he took charge of Nigerian football, Gusau told reporters in Abuja that the country’s representatives in the continental campaigns have done well so far.

“Our teams have done well in the first leg matches, but I want them to go all out in the return games because North African playgrounds are usually difficult ones for most teams. Our teams showed the Nigerian spirit in an excellent ways to come from behind to record victories. They will need this spirit even in more pronounced manner in the second leg matches,” observed the new NFF chief.

RESULTS

CAFCL

Rivers Utd 2-1 Wydad

Plateau Utd 2-1 Esperance

CAF CONFED CUP

Kwara Utd 3-1 RS Berkane

