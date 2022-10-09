Tomori on Target as AC Milan Warm up for Chelsea Rematch

AC Milan warmed up for their Champions League rematch with Chelsea by easily beating Juventus 2-0 at the San Siro yesterday.

Stefano Pioli’s side lost 3-0 in Londonon Wednesday and this was a perfect riposte as England centre-back Fikayo Tomori smashed in a confident opener.

Former Manchester City winger Brahim Diaz then blitzed the Juve defence to double the lead after half-time.

The result moves Milan third in Serie A, level on points with leaders Napoli who are playing Cremonese today.

Tomori had only scored one goal in Italy since joining Milan, initially on loan, in January 2021 but he showed great composure to blast past Wojciech Szczesny on the stroke of half-time.

He needed to, having inadvertently blocked Olivier Giroud’s goal-bound strike. As the ball fell nicely off his body, he drove it high into the net.