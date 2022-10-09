NIS to Motivate Officers for Effective Service Delivery

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigrations Service (NIS), Isah Idris, has promised to provide the enabling environment and motivation for officers and men of the service to discharge their duties most efficiently.

He gave this promise weekend during the kick-off ceremony of the 2022 International Customer Service Week at the Service Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a press statement by the spokesman of the NIS, Amos Okpu, the International Customer Service Week with the theme ‘Celebrate Service’ is dedicated to appreciate and celebrate service givers who have remained stedfast in delivering quality services to the public.

He disclosed that this year’s Customer Service Week event shall afford the NIS the opportunity to recognize the efforts of personnel who have continued to demonstrate uncommon commitment and dedication to public service.

The comptroller general, in his speech at the event, stated that the Customer Service Week shall be used “to recognize such individuals among the workforce who have excelled in offering excellent and seamless services to the public across our service windows, despite all odds and obstacles”.

He noted that the observance of this year’s international Customer Service Week is part of efforts by the service to align itself with the national and global calendar on Customer Service, adding that: “As you can see, we have invited all the Passport Control Officers across the country to this event because of the critical roles they play in our service delivery efforts. I expect them to go back to their stations after the event to raise the bar on quality service delivery to the publics.”

He recalled that the NIS has continued to deepen its focus and commitment to prompt service delivery to its various publics in recent times and this of course has earned it several accolades.

For instance, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has recognised the service as the best performing agency in complaints resolution among ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for the months of March, April, June, August and September 2022.

Major highlights of the event included presentation of awards to some personnel who have distinguished themselves in quality service delivery activities in their duty posts.

They are the Deputy Comptroller I. Umar, in-charge of Passport Production Unit at the Service Headquarters, Chief Superintendent Adams Endabwedi of the SERVICOM Unit and Assistant Superintendent Ashimiyu Mojisola of the Passport Production Unit, among others.

While presenting the awards, Idris stated that the service under his watch will continue to appreciate good performances just as it will also deal decisively with any unprofessional conducts by any personnel.

The week-long event shall be rounded-off on 13th October with paper presentations and discussions.