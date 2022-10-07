The Gamesville Foundation Raises N3.5m for Orphans, Underprivileged Children

The Gamesville Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provides recreation and aid to humans that are affected by hardship, old age, loneliness and disability has raised N3.5 million in scholarships from a corporate sponsor for 10 orphans and underprivileged children across three charitable organisations.



A statement yesterday, explained that the scholarships were awarded at a presentation ceremony at the corporate sponsor’s office in Lagos.

According to the statement, Street Child Care and Welfare Initiative, which focuses on the rescue and integration of street boys into society, received N1.874 million to fund the education of five boys for the next two academic years. Also, it disclosed that Echoes of Mercy and Hope Foundation, which focuses on housing and schooling formerly neglected and abused girls, received N813.5 thousand to fund the education of two girls for the next two academic years or till graduation, whichever came sooner.



In the same vein, JAKIN N.G.O, which caters for the needs of impoverished communities in Lagos state, received N816.6 thousand for education support like school kits, lessons, nutrition, and transportation for three girls.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the corporate sponsor was quoted to have said: “A lot of children, through no fault of theirs, find themselves in precarious positions. We are focused on improving humanity and uplifting people wherever they find themselves and giving them hope. I see in these kids future Managing Directors, future CEOs.”



He continued to exhort the children by telling them: “Your future lies in your hands. Where you come from is in the past. Don’t let it block your future. Each one of you has a different pathway to success in life. Work hard and be diligent.”

The sponsor made a commitment not to stop at scholarships but continue to monitor the progress of the students and support them according to its capacity, including with their initial forays into the workforce.



In addition to its Managing Director, the event was well attended by the corporate sponsor’s management staff.

The Founders and Directors of the N.G.O.s, Mrs. Fola Soyebo of Echoes of Mercy and Hope Foundation, Mrs. Comfort Alli Babalola of Street Child Care and Welfare Initiative, and Mrs. Olubukola Adebiyi of Jakin NGO, talked about the community impact of each of their organizations, and introduced each of their student recipients who thanked The Gamesville Foundation and its sponsor for their generosity.



Co-founder and Trustee of The Gamesville Foundation, Mrs. Chidinma Obi Sedenu said: “We use our platform to support the front-line work that these reputable charities do in intervening to break generational poverty for the most underprivileged children.”