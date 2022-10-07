Sanusi Recalled to Manage Aero as AMCON Repositions Airline

Chinedu Eze

Captain Ado Sanusi will on Monday return at Aero Contractor as the CEO after almost two years he left the position in January 2022 and handed over to Captain Abdullahi Zubair Mahmood.

The recall was prompted by the decision of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to strategically reposition the airline and in doing so decided to bring Sanusi back.

Reliable sources told THISDAY yesterday that Sanusi was moved to head the planned start up carrier, NG Eagle by AMCON, but the corporation was forced to rest the airline when it was unable to obtain Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

THISDAY also learnt that Mahmood intends to return to Arik Air from where he was seconded to Aero as CEO.

When contacted, Mahmood confirmed the move to THISDAY, saying he would resume at Arik Air where he would continue to work for now.

The source who spoke to THISDAY said despite the fact that Aero presently has no aircraft, the company has been in the restricting process.

Sanusi, who also confirmed his re-appointment, has garnered invaluable experience as an aviator. He was a former Managing Director, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). When he left NAMA and joined Arik Air, he rose to the position of Vice President and head of flight operations, before he was appointed CEO of Aero Contractors in February, 2017.

In early August, Aero announced that it had taken delivery of the first set of two Bombardier Dash-8 (Q-400) aircraft and it was waiting for the deliver of the second one before it would resume operation.

Aero Contractors in July this year announced the suspension of flight operations and attributed it to challenging operational environment.

The company had in a statement stated, “Due to the impact of the challenging operating environment on our daily operations, the management of Aero Contractors Company of Nig. Ltd. wish to announce the temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger services operations with effect from Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

“This does not in any way affect the maintenance activities of the Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) otherwise known as AeroMRO, the Approved Training Organisation (ATO) also known as Aero Training School, the Helicopter and Charter Services operations.”