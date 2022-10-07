Rivers Withdraws Criminal Charge against Amaechi, Cole, Others

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has withdrawn the criminal charge filed against immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)? Tonye Cole; and five others.

The state government had filed the suit accusing the defendants of selling government assets running into several billions of naira during Amaechi tenure as the state governor.

The matter which resumed for ruling on the legality of a private lawyer to prosecute the case, could not continue as counsel to the State Government and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zaccheus Adangor, informed the court that he was withdrawing the suit.

Reacting, counsel to APC, Amaechi and Cole argued that withdrawing the suit was an abuse of court process and prayed the court to dismiss the criminal charges if the suit must be withdrawn.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Okogbule Gbasam after hearing the arguments of the parties in the matter, struck out the suit and the charges against the APC and others.

One of the defence lawyers, Achinike Wobodo who spoke with journalists on the development, said they were ready to face the state government whenever there was a fresh charge against their clients.

Wobodo said, “As it stands today, there is no charge against anybody in any court. We do not intend to prevent whether they want to file any other charge or not.

“Taking one thing as a time, if they bring any other charge, we will also challenge them.

“We have said to Rivers people, these are just antics to paint these gentlemen in a bad light,” he said.