Gbajabiamila Promises Timely Passage of 2023 Budget

*Says lawmakers to scrutinize previous expenditure of MDAs

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Friday said that both chambers of the National Assembly will ensure timely passage of the 2023 budget, presented to it today by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gbajabiamila who gave the assurance while delivering his vote of thanks at the budget presentation, however said they won’t in the quest for timely passage fail to do due diligence to the consideration of the Bill.

He warned all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that the lawmakers expect accountability of their previous expenditure, adding that they will demand for it, if it’s not provided

He also called for an end to crude oil theft, saying that Nigerians are eager to see what the government is doing to end the menace.

Details later………