  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

Gbajabiamila Promises Timely Passage of 2023 Budget

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

*Says lawmakers to scrutinize previous expenditure of MDAs 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Friday said that both chambers of the National Assembly will ensure timely passage of the 2023 budget, presented to it today by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gbajabiamila who gave the assurance while delivering his vote of thanks at the budget presentation, however said they won’t in the quest for timely passage fail to do due diligence to the consideration of the Bill.

He warned all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that the lawmakers expect accountability of their previous expenditure, adding that they will demand for it, if it’s not provided 

He also called for an end to crude oil theft, saying that Nigerians are eager to see what the government is doing to end the menace.

Details later………

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.