  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

Buhari: 2023 Appropriation, Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition

Breaking | 2 hours ago

*Laments revenue shortfall remains a challenge 

Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, referred to his final appropriation bill, as a “Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition.”

Buhari who disclosed this while presenting before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, the 2023 budget proposal, called for adequate utilization of the limited funds available.

While lamenting that revenue shortfall remains a big challenge, he said there’s need to ensure revenue growth.

He also said that there’s program in place to eliminate ghost workers in MDAs.

Details later……

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.