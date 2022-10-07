Buhari: 2023 Appropriation, Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition

*Laments revenue shortfall remains a challenge

Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, referred to his final appropriation bill, as a “Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition.”

Buhari who disclosed this while presenting before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, the 2023 budget proposal, called for adequate utilization of the limited funds available.

While lamenting that revenue shortfall remains a big challenge, he said there’s need to ensure revenue growth.

He also said that there’s program in place to eliminate ghost workers in MDAs.

Details later……