Latest Headlines
Ekiti Varsity ASUU Finally Suspends Strike, Matriculates 4,000 Students
UNESCO Plans Training of Nigerian Artists on Financial Stability
Breaking: Appeal Court Orders ASUU to Resume Work Immediately
Buhari: 2023 Appropriation, Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition
*Laments revenue shortfall remains a challenge
Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, referred to his final appropriation bill, as a “Budget of Fiscal Sustainability and Transition.”
Buhari who disclosed this while presenting before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, the 2023 budget proposal, called for adequate utilization of the limited funds available.
While lamenting that revenue shortfall remains a big challenge, he said there’s need to ensure revenue growth.
He also said that there’s program in place to eliminate ghost workers in MDAs.
Details later……