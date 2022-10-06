ImpactHER Founder, Efe Ukala, Makes Global Heroes Women Executives Role Model List 2022

Sunday Ehigiator

The Global Heroes Women Role Model Lists, supported by Yahoo! Finance showcase leaders who are championing women in business and driving change for gender, has honoured Nigerian Wall Street lawyer and Founder of ImpactHER, Efe Ukala, who emerged one of the three African women on the list of 100 women executives.

Ukala was recognised based on the positive impact she has had on thousands of women globally.

According to records, ImpactHER, a driven non-profit organisation has directly supported over 50,000 women (at no cost to them) across 53 African countries.

Her organisation was recently awarded at the African Union Forum in Egypt as the best women’s support organisation in Africa.

ImpactHER empowers African female entrepreneurs by bridging the gender business financing gap to help African female entrepreneurs realise their full economic potential.

Speaking about the recognition, Ms. Ukala said the honour is to remind her that there is a lot more work to be done.

She added that the recognition renews her commitment to doing her best to ensure that women in Africa and all around the world have access to opportunities that would improve their lives, the lives of their children, family, as well as businesses.

“I am deeply honoured to be amongst highly respectable and exceptional women listed on the 2022 Global Heroes Women Executives role model list by Yahoo! Finance and INvolve. Your kind acknowledgment reminds me there is a lot more work to be done.

“It is vital that we continue to break barriers, both institutional and structural, that impede women’s growth in the business sector which would trickle down to making the world a better place. It is to our collective benefit for the human race to do so, “she said.