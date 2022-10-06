How Nigeria Consul General Clark-Omeru Hosts Colourful Independence Day in Cameroon



Scores of Nigerian nationals residing in the Littoral and the West regions of Cameroon, answered present at the esplanade of the Nigerian Consulate in Douala on October 1st to join their fellow compatriots living in other parts of Cameroon, and of the world, to celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the independence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The occasion organised to commemorate the Nigerian National Day was convened by Nigeria’s Consul General to the Littoral and West Regions of the Republic of Cameroon, HON. (HRM) Queen Efe Alexandra Clark-Omeru.



Nigerians and other dignitaries present were in an array of their independence and freedom of the sovereignty to the State, which their founding fathers such as Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, had fought to preserve from western imperialism.



October 1st, according to the resident Consul General for the Littoral and West Regions, HON. (HRM) Queen Efe Alexandra Clark- Omeru was time to celebrate its heroes, the strong force behind national unity.”Nigeria as a nation has come a long way in its history” she said .

“Our country has had several challenges which reflect the resilience of our people in conquering these challenges. This explains the undeniable fact that, to live together as a nation is our destiny. Despite differences in ethnic groups, Nigerians share common values and continue to fight together,” Queen Efe added.



The amiable Nigeria CG pinpointed instances where Nigerians have stood as one in combating epidemics such as the Ebola outback, and Covid-19, more to that, they have all been in one accord in the fight against the Boko Haram militia insurgencies in the Northern part of the country. In all this, Queen Clark-Omeru said, Cameroon has remained their strategic partner.

“The Nigerian government took all measures to push back these pandemics. As we ponder on the remnants of the militant insurgencies in our country, we want to emphasize that Cameroon has been a great supporter of Nigeria. Their encouragement meant a lot to us. This experience should serve as an example to countries to always prepare in case of such threats” she noted



Saluting President Buhari’s administration

“Nigeria is made and still making remarkable progress in diverse areas under President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), the precarious security situation in the country has recorded remarkable steps of progress as our gallant security personnel has continued to demonstrate commitment to degrade the activities of insurgency, militancy and banditry through the Multinational Joint Task Force which comprises Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin republic, the Government has continued to transform and diversify the economy with a focus on boosting the agricultural sector and investing in infrastructural development among numerous remarkable achievement of the current administration.”



Excellent bilateral relationship

Cameroon and Nigeria over the years have enjoyed excellent bilateral relationships. An example of such, could be seen in the strategic visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Yaoundé in 2015 and a return of visit made by President Paul Biya to Abuja, Nigeria in 2016. This relationship has long been sustained by the presence of the Nigerian Consulate in Cameroon. The Nigerian Consulate in Douala was established in1972 but closed down in 1984 after which it was reopened in 1985. It was again closed in 1989 and reopened in 1992. The Consulate had remained open from that time till date.



The Consul General sees the constant struggle to maintain a diplomatic mission in Douala as important to their collaboration with Cameroon. Nigerian Cameroon Tourism and Trade Cooperation, birthed in 1997, shall have its 3rd edition in 2023. The Consul General then enjoined Cameroonians to make use of the diverse trading opportunities available for Cameroonians in Nigerian markets. Besides, the present of a plethora of Nigerian companies in Cameroon is an extension of the excellent trade relationship both nations share.

She has described the warm welcome she received from the Governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua since her arrival in June 2021 and that of Governor Awa Fonka Augustine upon her visit to the West Region between May and June 2022 as a “show of brotherly love” The chief of cabinet at the Littoral Governor’s office, Stéphane Bile, who represented the Governor of the Littoral region, called on all Nigerians to feel at home in Cameroon as well as in Douala.



Nigerians Enjoined to be law-abiding

The commemoration of the Nigerian National Day in Douala was also a time for Nigerian leaders to remind their compatriots to remain law-abiding citizens and respect the laws of their host country. Nigerian peace Keeper and cultural custodian, Eze Thomas Johnathan Onyengubo known by his venerated title as Eze Gburu Gburu 1, observed that it is important for fellow Nigerians to keep an excellent relationship with the people of Cameroon by respecting the laws of their host country and avoid all forms of malpractices.

In the same vein, the President of the Nigerian Union in Douala, Chief BIC Okujiakwu, called on Nigerians to be patriotic citizens and contribute to the development of the country at home and abroad.



“In keeping the legacy of our founding fathers, we have to Put first the progress of the nation, keep it strong and safe in unity and respect. Nigerians have over 250 languages but we are one people” he said.

Eze Martins Ulor, Vice President of the Nigerian Union, West region also saluted the Consul General for showing great patriotism since her arrival and urge Nigerians to follow her footsteps for patriotism.



“She’s a patriotic woman who has the love of the country in her heart and that’s why we are having this colorful celebration in respect of our dear country Nigeria. I will like every Nigerian home and abroad to emulate her spirit of patriotism.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria government directed all the Nigerian Missions in the diaspora to project Nigeria Nollywood during the Independence Day celebration. It could be recalled that Nigeria Nollywood has attracted lots of countries due to its outstanding script and a shot of videos that made it appealing in the African continent.

The CG, who has been regarded as Nigeria mother in Cameroon due to her diligence and effort in her region, applauded the Nigeria companies who came out in large numbers to support and celebrate Nigeria colourfully. Her effort in unifying Nigerians in Cameroon is worthy to be regarded as excellent.



The experienced Nigeria diplomat expresses gratitude to companies like Dangote Cement Cameroon, UBA Cameroon, Air peace Limited, Union Camerounaise de Brasseries (UCB) and some individuals that supported the event both financially and materially.

She extended the appreciation to members of the Consular and Diplomatic Corps, the Head of the Branch Office of the Ministry of External Relations, Traditional and Religious Leaders, Captains of Industry, and Merchant Princes, President of the Nigerian Union in the Littoral and West Regions, fellow compatriots-Nigeria living in Littoral of the press.