FCMB Celebrates Happy Customers, Peerless Service, Talents

By ensuring the right blend of technology and people, First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) is creating a feeling of happiness and satisfaction for its customers across all service touchpoints as the world celebrates 2022 Customer Service Week themed, Celebrate Service.

Between January and August 2022, about 95% of customers that reached out to the Bank got prompt attention, with most of their issues instantly resolved, accounting for a favourable Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 55%.

Managing Director of the Bank, Mrs Yemisi Edun, said, “deftly combining tech with the human touch has helped us gain trust through excellent service experience and extraordinary customer journeys. Our customers provide positive feedback and are happy with every interaction. So, we celebrate our customers and people who serve and support them during this year’s Customer Service Week from 3rd to 7th October”

Senior Vice President and Divisional Head, Corporate Services & Service Management, FCMB, Ms Felicia Obozuwa, said, “We have lined up fun-filled activities to celebrate and reward customers and employees during this year’s Customer Service Week. For customers, we will introduce a transaction-free day on the wave-making FCMB Mobile App, give movie tickets and airtime and run a scavenger hunt on the FCMB Flexx zone, where winners will receive exciting gifts.”

She added that this year’s Customer Service Week would be a week-long celebration of talent, creativity, and camaraderie across the Bank. A hybrid (physical and virtual) party for employees of the Bank will hold on October 7, and the highlight will be the much anticipated “FCMB’s Got Talent” competition, which provides a robust platform for employees to showcase their talents, and creativity and smile home with exciting gifts.