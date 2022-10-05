Buhari Happy With Release of 23 Remaining Kaduna Train Hostages

*Urges military to sustain momentum

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday expressed his happiness and satisfaction, and that of the entire nation with the military as well as other security agencies for the safe release of the remaining 23 kidnapped train passengers held in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a reaction to the news of the safe release of the hostages in line with his earlier directives, President Buhari, in a release issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the nation owed the military and all other security and intelligence agencies a debt of gratitude for the successful conduct of the operation leading to the release of the hostages.

According to him, these agencies had shown outstanding capabilities over this period that the whole world will not fail to take note of.

He said: “This country’s Armed Forces are as good as any. Given needed support and encouragement as we have been doing, there is no task that they cannot accomplish. I commend them for this remarkable outcome”.

While expressing satisfaction with the successful deployment of both kinetic and non-kinetic processes leading to the eventual safe release of the remaining hostages, President Buhari also congratulated the families of the victims for having them back alive.

He directed that the relief that comes to the nation arising from the closure of this unfortunate saga must be sustained at all times, all over the federation.

The President also credited his government for resolving the issue and the de-escalation of the terrorism, banditry and kidnapping that surged recently, giving assurances that the efforts will be sustained.