  • Monday, 3rd October, 2022

Rashidi Yekini to be Conferred with Posthumous MON on Tuesday

Sport | 17 seconds ago

Former Nigerian football icon, Rashidi Yekini, is amongst the 437 eminent citizens and foreigners to be conferred with national Honours next Tuesday in Abuja.

Yekini who scored Nigeria’s first ever FIFA World Cup goal at USA ‘94 died 10 years ago in Ibadan in a controversial manner. He is to be conferred with a posthumous Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) national award by President Muhammadu Buhari at the ceremony scheduled to hold on October 11 at the State House in Abuja.

Fondly called Ye-King by his adoring fans, Yekini was Nigeria’s all-time top scorer with 37 goals for the Super Eagles. He represented Nigeria in seven major tournaments including two World Cups. He was named African Footballer of the Year in 1993.

Apart from top politicians and retired military officers, three entertainers were also listed amongst those to be honoured. They include, Burna Boy, Tuface Idibia and Teni.

