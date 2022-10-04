Oni: Professionals Necessary in Government to Reconstruct, Revitalise Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

As Nigerians prepare for another democratic election next year, they have been reminded of the imperative of professionals getting involved in governance for national development and poverty reduction.

Prof. Iyiola Oni stated this in his lecture, “Professionalism, Democracy And Good Governance In Nigeria”, at the 38th annual general assembly (aga)/public lecture, organised by the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) in Lagos, recently.

Prof. Oni stated that “Good governance for Nigeria should be a process of measuring how public institutions manage public resources and affairs.

“Good governance using professionals in Nigeria can be sustained as a model. Professional organisations, as part of the civil society, must be alive to the responsibility of instilling and maintaining professional values among its members.

“Poverty and illiteracy must be eradicated in the country to maximise its democratic potentials and guarantee professionalism.”

He said professionals in governments must be ready to meet the needs of the masses, stating that “all sets of requirements for good governance must conform to the government goals sustained by professionals heading various sectors.”

However, he said, “The dearth of professionalism in Nigeria has contributed in no small measure to the defective nature of governance that has pervaded the polity the deepest root of development failure is lack of good governance – the inability or unwillingness to apply public resources effectively to generate public goods.

“These include physical infrastructures – roads, bridges, potable water, telecommunications, public transport to mention but a few. development requires appropriate government policies and institutions that improve human capital, foster social trust and thereby stimulate production and exchange.

“The importance of good governance comes from its relationship with the development of a country and the reduction of poverty. Good governance is a pre-requisite for successful development which every country craves for. Democratic administrations should ensure good governance in Nigeria.”

He said, “Nigeria’s democracy can only be strengthened through a revolutionised political system, better quality political parties, a stronger electoral management body and well-resourced judiciary

“Nigeria’s democracy needs to serve the rights, aspirations, and potential of its citizens for a good, dignified and fulfilled life.

“Sustaining democracy in Nigeria will require more than just free and fair elections, but no corruption. Democracy remains the only system of government which can offer the hope of reconciling the extraordinary plurality of religions, ethnicities, and political traditions of its large population.”

He also discussed the vital role of legal institutions, stating there is “the need to revamp our law enforcement institutions to ensure that justice is served to the citizenry.”