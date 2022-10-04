‘Edo APC Leaders, Members are the Land-grabbers’

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, has lambasted the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for faulting the government’s determination to end land-grabbing in the state.

He noted that the party and its leaders are afraid because they are the main culprits in the illegal enterprise and are scared that they will be caught in the web as the exercise progresses.

Osagie, in a statement, said the party has no moral authority to speak on the matter as they are the land-grabbers.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State are jittery over the determination of Governor Godwin Obaseki to end land-grabbing in Edo State because they are the land-grabbers.

“The party and its leaders are throwing tantrums today over the repossession exercise in Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road because while they held office, the APC and its chieftains promoted the appropriation of community land with the use of non-state actors and overlords, who in the run-up to the 2020 Edo State Governorship election were popularly known as lions and tigers.

“This was one of the major reasons why Governor Obaseki parted ways with the APC, chiefly due to such ideological differences.

“These non-state actors, under the APC, superintended over the reign of terror in Edo State, deploying violence to dispossess people of their landed properties and hard-earned money.

“The overlords, mostly leaders of youth groups and members of the disbanded Community Development Associations (CDAs) in the state, reigned supreme and unleashed terror in communities with the active support of the APC.”

The statement further reads: “The party, therefore, has no moral authority to speak on the matter. They are afraid because they know they are the main culprits in the illegal enterprise and are scared that they will be caught in the web as the exercise progresses.

“Their government was notorious for lawlessness and oppression, as they actively encouraged the criminal elements who forcefully appropriated land from communities to fund the party’s politics and reward cronies.

“It must be noted that during the eight years that former Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was in office under the APC, he never created any layout. Rather, he appropriated land from neighboring communities to Iyamho in Etsako West Local Government Area.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki’s refusal to continue in this practice remains a major point of departure between him and the APC, which is why they fought him vehemently until he left the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

The governor’s aide added, “The governor has declared a war on land-grabbing and no amount of resorting to false pretenses or claiming to fight for the people will work this time around. The war is total and must be won.

“Edo people, who had been under the chokehold of the APC for years, know better today and duly appreciate the governor’s uncompromising stance against land grabbing. In the end, good will and must prevail over evil.”