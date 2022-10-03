Shun Violence, Thuggery,  A’Ibom YPP Chairman Tells  Youths





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Youths of Akwa Ibom State have been urged to shun violence, thuggery and vulgar speeches before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

The state chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Apostle Nyeneime Andy, gave the charge during the inauguration of the YPP Youths Caucus in the state.

He said the youths have a greater part to play in making the 2023 general elections free-and-fair, in order to “bring in a dynamic and vibrant leader like Senator Bassey Albert Akpan.”

“Selling vote for a certain amount will mean selling your destiny, it is you that will tell your brothers and sisters to vote the right leaders. Thuggery , violence and vulgar language is not allowed in the entire party structure, including the youths caucus,” he added.

Apostle Andy, who inaugurated the leadership of the YPP Youth Caucus, charged them to carry everybody along and ensure unity in the party.

“Leaders should carry everybody along, while others should respect the leaders. We cannot achieve our goal without unity and respect”, the party leader advised.

Also speaking during the event, the gubernatorial candidate of the YPP, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan , expressed appreciation for the steps taken by the youths to have a better Akwa Ibom.

“This is the first time a party has recognised the youths as a critical structure of the party. The future belongs to the youths of Akwa Ibom”, he said, promising that they will never be used and tdumped.

“Never again will the youths be used as thugs. Never again will the youths be used during elections, and after the elections, they call you cultists,” he said.

He charged the youths to be in control of their destinies, ensuring that they are carried along in governance.

“You must take your destiny in your hands in 2023. Obong Attah handed over to a younger generation Godswill Akpabio; Akpabio handed over to a younger generation Udom Emmanuel; and that order should continue.

“This leadership is not for me but for you. I’m just a pathfinder. We are committed to the wellbeing of the youths of Akwa Ibom,” senator Akpan assured.

He berated the plans by the government to buy votes in the forthcoming elections, whereas the retired civil servants have not been paid their entitlements, civil servants have not been motivated, and jobs have not been given to the youths.

Deputy governorship candidate AIG Asuquo Amba (rtd), assured the youths that he will be the “link man” between the elders and the youths, adding that the youth would enjoy inclusiveness during the administration of Senator Bassey Albert.

Chairman of YPP Youth Caucus, Kenny Ikpeme, who thanked the YPP for granting them the platform to fly, acknowledged that there has been general suffering, but with the party , all would be assured of better life.

He assured the YPP leaders of security of the votes cast during the 2023 general elections.

“We want to assure you that we will work for you, we will work for the actualisation of the YPP,” he said.

The YPP Youth Caucus comprises youths drawn from the 31 Local Government Areas, as well as the non-indigenes.