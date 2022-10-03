Fayemi Confers Honours on Rx- Deputy Govs, Catholic Bishop, Others

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday conferred state honours on eminent indigenes, including former Deputy Governors and the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rec Felix Ajakaye, for their contributions in changing the fortunes of the state for the better.

Fayemi stated that the Oni Uyi Awards 2022, was the second edition of the state honours to commemorate the creation of the state on October 1, 1996.

Fayemi described the recipients as “heroes and heroines of Ekiti State”, and charged them to see themselves as being honoured for their roles in development of the state.

As done in different categories, Fayemi bestowed EEA under the aegis of “Builders of Ekiti State” on former Deputy Governors, Dr. Sikiru Take Lawal, Prof. Modupe Adelabu, Mr. Abiodun Aluko, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Mr Adebisi Omoyemi; Prof Kolapo Olusola-Eleka and post-humously Mrs Olufunmilayo Adunni.

Recipients of Ekiti Exceptional Achievers included the Wife of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Olori Abosede Adejugbe; and former Federal Civil Servant, Mr. Dapo Alibasoye.

Other recipients of Ekiti Exceptional Achievers Awards included former Nigeria Bar Association National Secretary, Mr. Dele Adesina and Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Mr. Felix Ajakaye and an Educationist, Dr. Peter Ajayi.

Also, former Permanent Secretaries in the state including Mr. Olufemi Adewumi, Olubunmi Famosanya, Ayodeji Ajayi and Mrs. Peju Babafemi were conferred with Ekiti Meritorious Service awards.

Table tennis Star, Miss Tosin Oribamise; Female Footballer, Ms. Adepeju Afuye and award-winning Photo-Journalist, Mr. Bayo Omoboriowo, were among the recipients of Ekiti Ambassador Award.

A former PS, Adewumi, who spoke on behalf of the recipients, said, appreciated the honours by the state government, promising that they would not take to for granted.

The award recipient described the honour as a charge to them to support and contribute their quota to ensure sustained development of the state.