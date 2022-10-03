2023: IG Approves Training of Police Pilots, Drones Squad

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, at the weekend, approved the training of police air wing aircraft maintenance engineers comprising 17 officers, whose training was expected to improve the technical expertise of the aircraft maintenance unit of the police air wing and prevent operational mishaps during aerial surveillance operations.

Similarly, the IG approved the training of more pilots on maintenance of a fully operational Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) squad, training of more engineers on both fixed wing and rotary wing as well as training for other auxiliary aviation staff to streamline operational inadequacies, improve human resourcefulness and ensure enhanced operational efficiency and cohesive operations.

The training, which was held simultaneously, in partnership with foreign experts, came to an end with presentation of certificates of participation to the trainees by the Inspector-General of Police at the FHQ, Abuja.

A statement by Force Headquarters said the IG met with the leadership of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Squadron Commanders at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he, “appraised the internal security situation of the country and unraveled the possible ways of positioning the Nigeria Police Force for effective service delivery through strategic restructuring.

“The IG noted that the PMF, under his leadership and command would be adequately restructured, equipped, with effective trainings, to align with its age-long tradition of basic unit concept and unit deployment,” he added.

The IG reiterated the importance of proper election security management for the upcoming 2023 general elections. He further challenged the squadron commanders to provide adequate security in their respective areas of responsibility to support the conventional police not only during the general elections but in ensuring and reassuring members of the public of their safety before, during, and after the elections.