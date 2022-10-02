SDP Moves to Reconcile Aggrieved Factions, Vows to Win Presidential Poll

Gboyega Akinsanmi





Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has initiated the process of reconciling aggrieved factions in order to position it for electoral victory, revealing that the warring factions have started withdrawing cases pending before courts.

SDP, the country’s centre-left political party, observed that its platform “is the most trusted political party in Nigeria with the capacity to address the country’s worsening security conditions and intractable economic crises.”

The move was revealed at the end of its inaugural reconciliation meeting held in Ikeja GRA recently to unite all the warring factions in the party’s hierarchy.

The reconciliation was attended by the presidential candidate of SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo; National Chairman, Alhaju Shehu Gabam; National Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye, Senator Ebenezer Ikejina and Senator Ugochukwu Ubah.

Also, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Solomon Dalong, Chief Kunle Lukman, Malam Mustapha Muhammed Alfa and party leaders and campaign coordinators across the federation attended the meeting.

Despite the decision of the party’s leaders to resolve internal rifts, the reconciliation meeting was not attended by the party’s factional National Chairman, Chief Olasupo Shonibare, who is challenging the current national leadership before an Abuja court.

At the reconciliation meeting, however, the leaders of SDP agreed to resolve their internal crises and differences in order to position the party for victory in the 2023 general election.

The leaders observed that nearly all differences in the party had been resolved in the interest of harmony and peace revealing that all the cases in court “will be withdrawn when progress is made.”

Specifically giving insight into progress recorded so far at the meeting, Agunloye pointed out that two of the three court cases had been withdrawn, which according to him, was a mark of progress ahead of the 2023 general election.

He explained that it was important for the party leadership to reconcile aggrieved members and chieftains so that it could commence its campaign as a united party.

He said: “I am part of the struggle. I am also part of the ongoing reconciliation. That we have chosen to commence our campaign this way is commendable. I have the belief that the SDP will win the next presidential election if we can resolve our differences.

“As a way of withdrawing cases in court, we have to go to court to start the withdrawal process. Two cases have been withdrawn completely. However, we still have one case pending before an Abuja court.

“I believe the cases will be taken by events. When our reconciliation process makes progress, all the courts will automatically cease. Two cases are withdrawn in the interest of peace already. The party has the capacity to be trusted.”

Also, speaking at the meeting, SDP’s presidential candidate emphasised the need for the party “to go to the next election as a united party. This requires that every crisis in the party be resolved before the 2023 general election.”

He explained that the need to move the party forward and position for the next elections justified the decision of the party to kick-start the process of reconciling the warring factions on the day the presidential campaigns started.

He noted that the party’s leaders embarked upon the reconciliation step so that the party could rise to the challenge of serving the interest of the people.

Adebayo added that the party was united “to function as a political party that meant well for Nigeria. The party was determined to implement a better life, Chief Moshood Abiola promised Nigerians in the 1993 presidential election, which made Nigerians vote for him en masse.

“Nigeria has a lot of internal challenges. It is clear that Nigerians want a leader they can trust. In SDP, we have issues, but it is not based on personal interests. It is based on principles.

“As a result, SDP is the most united political party in the country today. With the SDP, it is possible to secure the kind of victory that late Chief M.K.O. Abiola recorded in 1993. It is ever possible we exceed the feat of late Chief M.K.O Abiola’s victory if we work with unity,” he said.

Speaking at the reconciliation meeting, Ikeyina said SDP should be the political party every reasonable Nigeria should be happy with, maintaining that its objective was to deliver service to the people, even as he said its candidates were not seeking public office for personal gain.

Ikeyina, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), said: “What is happening in Nigeria is divine. If SDP should come on board, it will bring changes and usher in an improvement in the lives of the people. SDP is a party the electorate should be happy with.

“SDP should be a party that every Nigerian should be glad to have. SDP is a party that will bring about meaningful change. After we resolve our internal rifts, SDP will be a better party that will serve the interest of Nigeria.”