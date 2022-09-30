Chioma Ifediata: Giving Immigrants Lease Of Hope 

The Founder and CEO of Kisha Immigration, Chioma Ogamba Ifediata is passionately leasing hope to people seeking greener pastures abroad through her agency.

Kisha Immigration, which is a licensed Canadian immigration company in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, was designed out of her resolve to share in the joy of immigrants when their dream becomes an exciting reality.

Her niche is in student visas, business immigration, citizenship and residency by investment.

Initially, the company began as a pro bono consultation and guidance service in 2016 before becoming a fully licensed company with an expanded reach and range of clients and services.

Kisha Immigration is affiliated with Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC), College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC) and Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC).

As an Amazon, Ifediata has an eye for innovation and excellent customer service. She remains committed to helping her clients achieve their Canadian dream.

Kisha Immigration renders services such as immigration and citizenship consulting, business immigration, citizenship and residency by investment, settlement consulting and lots more.



Ifediata studied Applied Business Computing in the UK and graduated with first-class honours. She also furthered her education in four countries including Nigeria, Malaysia, UK and Canada.

Being an ardent believer in personal development and never-ending improvement, she immigrated to Canada as a permanent residence, where she acquired degrees in Canadian Immigration Consulting, Information Technology, and an MBA (Business administration), graduating at the top of her class with a perfect CGPA of 4.0/4.0 in all three.

Ifediata’s first relocation experience started when she was 18 years old and had to avoid the pangs of the ASUU strike in the Nigerian university. She gained admission to study at a UK-affiliated school in Malaysia and relocated with her immediate younger sister, whom she assisted with both her admission and student visa application.

Accidentally, this was her first informal immigration client. 18 months down the line, they were awarded scholarships and transferred to the University of Sunderland to complete their first degrees. She was responsible for both the scholarship applications and the study visa applications to the UK.

A year later, she graduated with a first-class in Applied Business Computing. Due to the UK’s policy as of 2012 after graduating, she could not secure a post-graduate work permit, resulting in her going back home to Nigeria to serve and work.



For the CEO, part of her fulfilment was helping her youngest sister migrate to Canada as a permanent resident in 2021 and helping her husband join her in less than a year.

While Kisha connotes great excitement, Ifediata is pleased to witness people’s lives transform entirely in a way that generations will be inspired by her actions to become a licensed Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC).