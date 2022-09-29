Senate Demands Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okene Road Completion

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Senate yesterday urged the Executive arm of government to provide adequate funding for the completion of Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okene, Benin-Sapele and Ewu Uromi-Agbor roads.

The resolution was passed after the consideration of a motion during plenary.

It was sponsored by Sen. Clifford Ordia (PDP-Edo) and co-sponsored by Sen. Francis Alimikhena (PDP-Edo) and Sen Matthew Urhoghide (PDP-Edo).

The motion was titled, “Urgent need to intervene on the failed portions of Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okene and Benin-Sapele and Ewu Uromi-Agbor Roads.”

The upper chamber also urged the Federal Ministry of Works to commence immediate repairs on the failed portions of the roads.

It also urged the ministry to come up with a plan to settle all lingering issues bordering on the dualisation of the roads with contractors and also review the terms and conditions of the contract to meet current realities of Inflation.

Moving the motion, Ordia said the roads were the major link between Edo to the north and other southern states in the country.

“These roads have been constructed for more than three decades and have in no doubt, aided the vehicular movement of persons and goods from the south to the north and from Edo state to other south-south states.

“It has been boosting socio-economic activities between both regions and people.”

The lawmaker further said as a result of age, wear and tear, certain portions of these roads were beginning to fail causing untold hardship on commuters plying the roads.

“Since the rehabilitation and reconstruction contracts were awarded, the pace of work has been very slow,” he added.

Supporting the motion, Alimikhena said the road has “become a recurring decimal in the chamber.”

“This road was awarded over ten years ago and it has not significantly improved. This is a major road linking south and northern states.

“The journey journey from Auchi to Benin that used to take one and half hours now takes four hours,” he added.

He, however, called for good palliative be given to complete the roads.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said the National Assembly would be patriotic and support the Executive to ensure roads were rehabilitated.