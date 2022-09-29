Edo Imposes 24-hour Curfew on Obazagbon, Ogheghe Area

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew on Obazagbon to Ogheghe axis of the Irhirhi-Arogba-Obazagbon-Ogheghe road in Oredo Local Government Area of the state starting from 12 midnight on September 29, 2022, to 12 midnight on September 30, 2022.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, the state government said the curfew is to make way for a security exercise in the affected areas.

According to him, “This is to notify the public that the Edo State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in the Obazagbon to Ogheghe axis of the Irhirhi-Arogba-Obazagbon-Ogheghe road in Oredo Local Government Area of the state starting from 12 midnight on September 29, 2022, to 12 midnight on September 30, 2022.

“The government is conducting a security operation in the area, and warns members of the communities to steer clear of the Obazagbon to Ogheghe axis of the road in order not to endanger themselves.

“Residents in the area are advised to stay indoors as the government embarks on the security exercise.”

He said the affected areas are from Obazagbon junction to Ogheghe junction on the Irhirhi-Arogba-Obazagbon-Ogheghe road and environs; from Ogheghe junction on the Irhirhi road up to Ogba River and environs; road connecting Okoroma junction on the Irhirhi road to Amagba and environs, and from Amagba junction to Ogba River on the Ogheghe-Obagie road (link to Sapele Road) and environs.

Ogie added: “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use alternative routes. Anyone found loitering in the area during the curfew will be arrested. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.”